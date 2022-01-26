Elvin ‘Al’ James WardOct. 2, 1940 - Jan. 24, 2022

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. The Rev. Scott Wilhite will officiate with military honors and burial to be held in Pioneer Cemetery in Grand Ledge at 2 p.m.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Al was born on Oct. 2, 1940, in Lansing, to the Russell and Treva (Schultheiss) Ward. At the age of 18, Al enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country faithfully, being honorably discharged in 1963. Following his time in the service, Al would spend the next 32 years working for General Motors at the Fisher Body Plant in Lansing, retiring in 1995. While at GM, Al also farmed for many years, raising pigs and steer. Al was very involved in motocross racing in the 1970s and held many trophies from Jack Pine Enduro Racing in Lansing. He was an avid golfer, holding a membership at Chippewa Hills, where he held several trophies, including club champion. He also loved to bowl.
Al is survived by his children Al (Jane) Ward, Suzie (Jim) Shaft, Annette (Scott) Wilhite and Billie Jo (Don Miller) Canfield; daughter-in-law Debi Ward; the mother of his children Joyce Cleveland; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers Richard Ward and Keith Ward.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Raymond and Verland; sister Maize; son Johnny and beloved cat Nugget.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a plant or donation to Al’s family.
Online condolences may be shared with Al’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
