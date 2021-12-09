Olivet College wrestler and Corunna alumnus Dylan Briggs scored two pinfall victories on his way to the 165-pound championship Saturday at the Ohio Northern Invitational.
Briggs pinned his first two opponents in 2:48 and 2:04, respectively. He then won by major decision and technical fall before beating Ohio Northern’s Jordan Hardrick 6-1 in the final.
Briggs was one of four local wrestlers to suit up for Olivet. Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop) was second at 184 pounds, falling 14-8 to Adrian College’s Michael Jacobs in the championship match. Carnahan had three pins, including a 41-second fall in the semifinals.
Kody Krupp (New Lothrop) won a consolation match. He dropped his opening bout before being pinned in 3:28.
Jerry Hall IV (Byron) won his first match with a 1:32 pin, but then had to drop out of the tournament.
WRESTLING
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess won the heavyweight bracket at the Henry Ford Hawks Invite Saturday. After a first-round bye, he won 6-1 and 11-2 before getting a forfeit win in the final.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — The former high school state champion placed second at Lake Erie’s Storm Open Saturday. Rodriguez earned two pins and a 19-0 technical fall on his way to the 125 final, where he lost 11-2 to Ohio State wrestler Brady Koontz.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
Gracie Nowak, Mid-Michigan College (Morrice) — Nowak started three games last week, helping the Lakers go 2-1. The team lost to the Alma College JV Dec. 1, 51-46, where Nowak had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. MMC rebounded with an 86-48 rout of Mott Community College Friday, as Nowak had seven points, eight steals, seven rebounds and four assists. Nowak finished the week with 18 points Saturday in a 82-71 victory over St. Clair County Community College, adding four rebounds and four assists.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton played one minute in a 71-52 win over Northwestern Ohio Saturday.
Makayla Clement, Adrian College (Byron) — Clement started in a pair of Adrian losses. She had seven points and four rebounds in an 80-52 defeat to Trine Dec. 1. She scored seven point with seven rebounds and four steals Saturday as Adrian fell 62-52 to Saint Mary’s (Indiana).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage played 10 minutes and scored two points with three rebounds and an assist Dec. 1 in a 76-70 win over Concordia-Ann Arbor.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — Hope lost 84-61 to St. Thomas (Texas) Friday before rebounding to beat Hendrix (Arkansas) College 75-71 Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Ferris rolled in the Division II national semifinals with a 41-20 victory Saturday over Northwest Missouri State. The Bulldogs, in the semis for the fourth time in the last five years, will host Shepherd (West Virginia) University at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday. The game will be televised on the ESPN-plus streaming service.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brady Hawks, Purdue University (Laingsburg) — Hawks made his indoor track and field home debut Saturday at the Fred Wilt Invitational, clearing the pole vault in 14 feet, 2 inches for sixth place.
Lucas Woodruff, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Woodruff competed in his first collegiate track meet Saturday at the Grand Valley State Holiday Open, running the 800 meters in 1 minute, 58.74 seconds.
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly didn’t place in the pole vault Saturday at the GVSU meet. She missed three attempts at 3.15 meters.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill was seventh in the 800 run Saturday at the Saginaw Valley State Holiday Open. He finished in 2:05.34.
Adam Dahl, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Owosso) — Dahl finished 14th in the 400 (1:03.26) and 25th in the 200 (29.06) at Thursday and Friday’s Findlay Oiler Open.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell had a four-game total of 584 (138-142-150-154) as Cleary finished 10th at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference meet.
SWIMMING
Mallory Irelan and Ross Raatz, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Raatz was sixth in the 1-meter diving with 24 points during the Calvin College Winter Invite, held Dec. 2 through Saturday.
Irelan was 16th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.65) and 29th in the 100 freestyle (56.03 seconds). She also swam a leg of the 200 medley relay, which was seventh in 1:48.79.
