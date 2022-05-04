Shiawassee Humane Society is one of more than 275 shelters in the United States and Canada participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” adoption event, which is ongoing through May 14. The event sees the adoption prices lowered significantly at Shiawassee Humane Society, where the typical adoption fees are $75 for cats and $175 for dogs. Holly Guild, executive director at the shelter, said that the costs include up-to-date vaccinations, microchips and spaying or neutering.
Guild said the shelter doesn’t have a limit for how long pets can stay. Therefore, when people adopt pets, they’re really saving two: the one they adopted and one that is on the waiting list for a spot in the shelter.
“The most important thing for a pet is a home where they are loved and cared for,” Guild said. “It makes our entire staff feel good to put animals into permanent homes.”
Guild said even though the animals are well-cared for at Shiawassee Humane Society, a shelter is a “stressful” place for animals.
“Animals are separated from their families in a loud environment with strangers in and out and dogs barking. (Animals) typically don’t sleep as soundly as they would (in a home) and may show agitation or depression,” she said.
Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a press release shelters across the United States are over capacity, resulting in a “crisis” of homeless pets.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption,” the press release states. “Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
In the past, the event has helped more than 80,000 pets find homes in shelters through the country, according to the press release.
People wishing to adopt a pet are recommended to make an appointment with Shiawassee Humane Society, so that staff is available. To make an appointment, call the shelter at (989) 723-4262. The shelter is located at 2752 W. Bennington Road in Owosso.
