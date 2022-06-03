By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
LANSING — Williamston proved its No. 1 state ranking was indeed well-earned.
The Hornets handed Ovid-Elsie an 8-0 mercy-rule setback in Thursday’s Division 3 district championship game at Lansing Catholic. It was the first ever mercy-rule defeat in program history for the Marauders, according to head coach Craig Thelen.
“Williamston (13-2-1) is a great team and that’s why they are No. 1 in the state,” Thelen said. “We didn’t give up and I’m proud of the effort that my girls put in. But they are in just another level. We had a couple of opportunities to score, but they dominated possession. I was happy. That was what our plan was, just to counterattack.”
Thelen, who led the Marauders to a 12-6-1 campaign and a third straight Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, announced he would be stepping down after more than 20 seasons as varsity soccer coach at Ovid-Elsie — including 14 at the girls level.
“After 20-plus years coaching varsity soccer at Ovid-Elsie, it is time for me to step down,” Thelen said, “I’ll be heading back to basics, coaching my boys at the youth level. It has been an absolute honor and pleasure coaching at Ovid-Elsie.”
Williamston, winning its sixth straight district championship, blanked Lansing Catholic 5-0 in the district semifinals. Ovid-Elsie only mustered two shots on goal.
The Hornets built a 5-0 halftime lead after controlling the play with a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal. The game was still competitive halfway through the first half, as Williamston’s only goal in the first 18 minutes came from Ella Kleiver’s hard left-footer.
Williamston’s pressure, pinpoint passing, talented ballhandling and accurate shooting finally paid off when it scored three goals in a span of 2 1/2 minutes as Emma Gorsline, Kleiver and Breyer Fenech all found the back of the net. Leisya Newell’s one-touch goal with 13:54 showing on the first-half clock made it 5-0.
The Hornets, getting second-half goals from Liz Bellinger, Gorsline and Anna Krumm, ended the game with 11:30 to go on a header.
Ava Bates, the Marauders’ sophomore goalie, made 12 saves.
Ovid-Elsie senior Emma Del Bosque said Williamston deserved all the credit, but the Marauders still showed a lot of class.
“I felt that we worked really hard and played very well,” Del Bosque said. “Soccer is a sport where the goals come in bursts and it’s very difficult to stop them after they start going in.”
Marauder senior captain Audrey Bates echoed those sentiments.
“They’re the top team in the state and we knew that we were going to have trouble with them coming in, but I think we put up a good fight,” Bates said. “In the end, they were obviously very good.”
Aubrey Arnett, another senior, who has excelled on defense, said Williamston was able to break down the Marauder defense by attacking the middle.
“I feel like we quit looking to the middle and seeing who was running in and open for passes in there,” Arnett said. “I feel like we just weren’t getting in front of who had the ball.”
