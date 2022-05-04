Erfourth takes over Owosso boys soccer team

The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Owosso boys soccer team will have a new head coach next fall.
OHS Athletic Director Steve Irelan announced the hiring of Mike Erfourth for the position last week.
“Owosso athletics is very excited to have coach Erfourth leading the Owosso High School boys soccer program,” Irelan said. “He is a student of the game and brings a wealth of experience to share. We are looking forward to growth and player development in our boys soccer program.”
Erfourth takes over for the departed Phil Gobel, who had his hand on the tiller for four years in his second stint with the program, leading the Trojans to a 6-8-2 record in the fall. Gobel had previously been coach from 2010-2015.
An Owosso resident, Erfourth has held head coach, assistant coach, and director roles for the Nationals Soccer Club and Chill Soccer Club since 2018, in various leagues.
He coached with the Owosso Soccer Club at different levels from under-9 through high school-aged players and served as coaching director, vice president and marketing director for the club. Erfourth holds a United States Soccer Federation C coaching license — meaning he has completed coursework geared towards “preparing coaches to work with youth teams (U11 to U19) in a participation environment” — and United Soccer futsal and goalkeeping certifications.
He has coached alongside notable soccer coaches such as Wayne Harrison, who has authored books on soccer awareness; Whitey Anderson, who coached in the Irish Premier League; Jeremy Klepal, who plays for the U.S. Men’s Futsal team and James Decosmo, who plays for Lansing Football Club’s semi-professional USL2 team and coaches and directs Nationals Soccer Club in Lansing.
Erfourth outlined four key tenets he hopes to infuse the Owosso program with: education, growth, self-belief and joy.
Erfourth characterized the opportunity to coach the Trojans as “exciting.”
“Who wouldn’t be excited to seize the opportunity to coach a group of young men, at Willman Field, under the lights in the fall in the game that the entire world plays?” he said. He hopes that he can take the program in a direction that will have the community viewing the team in the same enthusiastic light that he does.
“I aspire to have game nights that our community wants to attend … and to present a team that sparks pride in our schools and community,” Erfourth said. “Grab your blue and gold shirt, come watch us play, cheer for the boys and show them the support they need and hopefully deserve.”
He knows that success on the field may not come immediately — Owosso hasn’t posted a winning season since 2017 — but feels that any early stumbles will be building blocks for future success.
“We will make mistakes. We will lose games, it’s part of playing a game, but it’s a moment and the best time for growth,” he said.
Erfourth feels that, by and large, the Owosso soccer program has a fairly solid foundation, which he credits his predecessors for laying down.
“I have giant shoes to fill following coaches Phil Gobel and Dr. Ayaz Jafri, who breathed a lot of life into soccer in Owosso,” Erfourth said. “These men built an excellent high school program and massively grew youth soccer with the Owosso Soccer Club, inspiring countless kids to seek soccer as a game they loved and embraced.
“Phil is the person who first asked me to start coaching, and I would never have guessed years later that I would be taking on this role. I am grateful to Phil for inspiring me to coach and encouraging my own children to take the game more seriously. That stokes a fire in me to be able to add what I have learned as a coach throughout my experiences, and I can’t wait to add that to the Owosso High School soccer program.”
