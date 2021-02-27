If you want to know what’s really going on in this country, watch Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham on FOX news.
This country is so far off the rails, everybody better wake up. Joe Biden does not have the intellect, competence or temperament to be president. He can’t walk and talk at the same time, can’t open his eyes or finish a sentence without stumbling over his words. Biden is not a leader, he is a passenger.
Biden pulls out the race card over and over. Democrats hate this country and they hate Americans. Biden is a liar, crook and con man. Joe Biden is not a nice guy.
Democrats are destroying this country with their constant hate for everything and everybody. Biden is running this country into the ground faster than lightning. God help us.
Shelley Ferguson
Owosso
