OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Oct. 5.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center.
Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian beans, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Bean soup with ham, half a ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit, crackers
Thursday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, creamed corn, fruit, roll
Friday — French onion meatball sub, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, cookie
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Barbecue riblet on bun, baked beans, O’Brien potatoes, fruit
Tuesday — Chicken Kiev, spinach, au gratin potatoes, banana muffin, fruit
Wednesday — Super chicken, broccoli salad, baked potato with sour cream, fruit, wheat roll
Thursday — Mastaccioli with beef, peas and carrots, fruit, garlic bread
Friday — Chili with beans and meat, tossed salad, corn bread, fruit, crackers
