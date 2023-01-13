The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Only four players in NBA history have recorded an official quadruple-double — Nate Thurmond, Alvin Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson. The feat is surely more common at the high school level, but getting some combination of 10 points, rebounds, assists, blocks and/or steals in a 32-minute game is still quite the feat.
Corunna’s Wyatt Bower couldn’t quite pull it off on Friday, but stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals still makes for a fine night’s work, and the Cavaliers have little to complain about after a 70-29 win over visiting Clio.
Despite his bravura performance, Bower played second fiddle in the scoring column to his twin, Tarick Bower, who tallied 13 points. Braylon Socia had 11 points (plus eight boards) and Peyton TerMeer logged 10, to round out a quartet of double-digit scorers for Corunna.
The Cavaliers turned a fairly competitive — Corunna led 26-17 at halftime — into a laugher with a dominant third quarter, scorching Clio 25-4 in the frame. The Mustangs never recovered.
Corunna bumps its overall record to 7-2 with the win. The team is 3-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Ovid-Elsie 55,
LakeVille 16
OTISVILLE — Ovid-Elsie enjoyed an easy win over winless Mid-Michigan Activities Conference foe Otisville LakeVille on Friday, prevailing 55-16.
The Marauders (7-1, 5-1) maintained control throughout, enabling them to empty the bench late. All 15 of O-E’s players saw the court and 13 entered the scoring column.
Of those 13, Logan Thompson paced the field with 14 points. He also had four steals. Gunner McCreery added nine points, three assists and three steals. Clay Wittenberg had eight points, six boards and four steals.
“We’re proud of the energy and execution we came out with on the road tonight after a long bus ride. It was nice to get all of our guys some minutes,” said Maurauder coach Josh Latz.
Montrose 75,
New Lothrop 73
MONTROSE — Just as senior guard Ty Kohlmann nearly scored 40 points for the third time this season, New Lothrop nearly beat rival Montrose on Friday, but two “nearlys” don’t add up to one “completely” and the Hornets fell 75-73, despite Kohlmann dropping 38.
The Rams enjoyed an early advantage in this one, building a six-point lead in the first quarter, 21-15. The Hornets battled back in the second and entered intermission down 42-38, but Montrose was able to build just enough of a cushion in the third to survive a fourth-quarter comeback effort by New Lothrop.
In addition to Kohlmann’s 38, the Hornets got 13 points from Ethan Birchmeier, 10 from Ryan Heslip and seven from Alex Henige.
The team’s record now sits at 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the MMAC. Montrose improves to 6-4, 5-4.
MT. MORRIS 56,
BYRON 51
BYRON — Looking to break a four-game losing streak Byron put in a solid effort against the visiting Mt. Morris Panthers on Friday, but wound up just short of paydirt in a 56-51 loss.
The Eagles were paced by Reece Arndt’s 15 points and 12 rebounds. Owen Thomas and Trevor Ritter joined him in the double-digit scoring column with 12 and 10, respectively. Ritter had five rebounds and three blocks to boot.
The loss sends Byron to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the MMAC. Mt. Morris is now 6-3, 4-3.
LAKE FENTON 78,
OWOSSO 34
FENTON — The Owosso boys entered Friday night looking for their first win of the season, but their opponent, Lake Fenton (6-4, 3-1 Flint Metro) proved quite unaccomodating, dominating throughout and sending the Trojans to 0-11 (0-8) by a score of 78-34.
Andrew Lewis was the top scorer for Owosso, logging 12 points. Westin Yoho added six and Santi Aguirre had four.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OVID-ELSIE 49,
LAKEVILLE 12
OTISVILLE — Evalyn Cole scored 15 points and Braeden Tokar added 12 points as Ovid-Elsie remained unbeaten in the MMAC Friday.
The Marauders rose to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in league play and O-E limited LakeVille to three points in each of the four quarters.
“It was another great team effort tonight — especially on the defensive end,” said O-E coach Ryan Cunningham. “Izzy Loynes did a great job locking up their best player and we were efficient on offense.”
Ava Bates scored eight points with seven rebounds for the winning side.
NEW LOTHROP 37,
MONTROSE 26
MONTROSE — Kelsey Kohlmann scored 11 points and Izzy Heslip added eight points as New Lothrop defeated Montrose, 37-26 Friday.
“Our team defense was great today and we had some great individual defense by Izzy Heslip, who did a wonderful job limiting their leading scorer Walsh to six points,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry.
Ashlyn Orr had 11 rebounds and five points for the Hornets and Laina Yates and Lily Bruff each had three steals.
CLIO 53,
CORUNNA 50
CORUNNA — Sydnie Gillett scored 20 points but Corunna lost 53-50 to Clio Friday.
Kira Patrick scored 12 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 5-5 and 1-3 in the Flint Metro.
Clio improved to 5-4 and 2-2 in league action.
DANSVILLE 44,
LAINGSBURG 26
DANSVILLE — Bella Strieff scored five points with nine rebounds but Laingsburg fell to league-leading Dansville while being held to single digits in each quarter Friday.
The loss lowered the Wolfpack to 6-5 and 2-4 in the CMAC.
Dansville improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the CMAC.
