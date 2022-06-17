Patrick Cyril Spike

Age 51, from Owosso, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
He was born Aug. 2, 1970, to William and Mary Beth (Devereaux) Spike.
A resident of the Owosso/Chesaning area, Pat was the co-owner and operator of Spike Farms, Inc. He was a lifelong farmer and mechanic. As a teenager, he would build go-carts from spare parts; race, break and rebuild dirt bikes; and retooled golf carts to go inexplicable (and likely illegal) high speeds. Eventually, he turned his passion and talent into a practice of fixing large vehicles and heavy equipment.
Pat was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many. He frequently made us laugh, occasionally made us cry, but always left us with a smile. Among those missing him already, his surviving family: parents Mary Beth (Devereaux) Spike, William and Debra Spike, all of Owosso; sisters Jennifer Spike of Williamston and Julie (Todd) Zaniewski of Sandy Hook, Connecticut; sister-in-law Carmen Spike of Lowell, Michigan; nieces Katelyn Zaniewski and Josie Snyder; nephews Kyler, Owen and Spencer Spike and Ryan Zaniewski; stepsister Lori Snyder; stepbrother Mark (Lindsay) Snyder; and dear friend Kim Simons.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ryan Spike; nephew William Victor Spike; grandparents Wells and Linnie Devereaux, Cyril and Myra Spike; and his beloved aunt and uncle Vicki and Bill Devereaux.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, June 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, with visitation from noon until the service at Spike Farms, 8400 N. Seymour Rd. in Owosso. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Spike Family Fund or the Chesaning High School FFA.
