PERRY — Perry’s Blake Lantis pitched a no-hitter as the Ramblers defeated Morrice 16-1 in four innings Wednesday during the first game of a doubleheader.
Lantis struck out 11 and walked two. Bryce Krupp, Lantis and Joey Mcgraw-Allen each had one hit and two RBIs.
Perry (11-20) won the second game by an identical 16-1 score, which also went four innings. Jylon Peek captured the mound win, pitching a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Drake Vanwormer had one hit and drove in two runs for Perry. Peek, David Cramer and Avery Young each had one hit and one RBI.
