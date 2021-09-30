Trent Devereaux came up clutch for Alma College again.
A week after leading a 51-2 rout of Anderson (Indiana) University in his first start at quarterback, the Chesaning product tossed a 29-yard touchdown with 4:33 left to help the Scots finish off Martin Luther College 35-27 Saturday.
The Scots trailed 27-21 after the third quarter, but a safety and Keegan Benkhardt’s 30-yard TD run with 6:52 to go gave Alma a 29-27 lead.
Devereaux finished 16 of 31 for 264 yards and two touchdowns — he found Devon Fencko in the third quarter for a 54-yard scoring strike. He also gained 41 yards on 11 carries.
FOOTBALL
Brodie Crim and Hunter Sanderson, Alma College (Perry) — Sanderson had half a sack and two pass breakups in the win over Martin Luther. Crim returned one punt for 10 yards.
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as having played during Saturday’s 38-35 comeback win over Youngstown State. The Leathernecks, overcoming a 35-7 deficit, completed the largest rally in Missouri Valley Conference history.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus started at wide receiver and caught two passes for 49 yards Saturday in a 56-6 rout of Finlandia.
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — A high-scoring offense kept Roose busy again in Saturday’s 44-27 win over Milsaps (Miss.) College. He made 5 of 6 extra point attempts (one was blocked) and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter. He also kicked off seven times with one touchback.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — A week after a heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 3-ranked Ferris State, the Cardinals bounced back with a 41-21 rout of Wayne State to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Speaking of the Bulldogs, Ferris routed Davenport 38-0 Saturday to stay unbeaten at 4-0.
GOLF
Isabelle Newbury, Northwood University (Owosso) — Newbury was 73rd at the Lady Bulldog Fall Invite in Big Rapids Sunday and Monday. Newbury shot 206 (98-108).
CROSS COUNTRY
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford was one of five Stars runners to finish in the top 10 Saturday as LCC won the Firebird Invitational in Grayling. Crawford took eighth in 21 minutes, 39 seconds.
Jenna Goodrich and Kaitlyn Hankins, Mott CC (Byron) — The former Eagle teammates also ran in Grayling. Hankins was 53rd in 28:29.1 and Goodrich was 57th in 29:47.8
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch was 162nd (25:32.4) at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday, hosted by the University of Minnesota. Feldpausch ran the “Maroon” race, which was a 6K event.
SOCCER
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams came on as a second-half sub and made the most of it, scoring her first career goal in the 86th minute of LTU’s 4-1 loss Saturday to Northwestern Ohio.
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain logged her third assist of the season Monday as GLCC topped Toccoa Falls 2-0. She had two shots in the victory. Chamberlain also started in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Bob Jones (South Carolina) University.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense in for the Golden Grizzlies in a 3-0 victory over Illinois-Chicago (Sept. 23) and a 1-0 win against Purdue-Fort Wayne (Sunday).
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — The former All-Area Player of the Year had an assist in a 3-0 win Saturday over Rochester. She also registered one shot. Ciszewski came on as a sub and played 32 minutes Sept. 22 in a 1-0 double-overtime victory against Mt. Vernon Nazarene.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland had 12 kills, one dig and one block Friday in a straight-set win against Northern Michigan. She added six kills and two blocks Saturday, but the Timberwolves fell 3-0 to Michigan Tech.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris continued to have a solid sophomore season for the Fighting Hawks despite the team being mired in a nine-match losing streak. She had 17 assists and nine digs Saturday in a loss to Kansas City. She followed that with 14 assists and 10 digs Tuesday in a loss to South Dakota State. Norris also had 11 assists and four digs Sept. 23 as the team fell to Oral Roberts.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry had eight kills and one dig during a 3-0 Sept. 23 victory over Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She had four digs and three blocks Tuesday as the Raiders downed LCC 3-0.
