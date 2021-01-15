By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
NEW LOTHROP — No. 3-ranked New Lothrop will face first-team All-State quarterback Alex Thole and No. 4 Schoolcraft Saturday in a 1 p.m. Division 7 state semifinal at Fenton High School.
The Hornets (9-0) are coming off a 41-7 regional win over Detroit Loyola, while Schoolcraft (9-1) held off Jackson Lumen Christi 29-22.
New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said the teams mirror each other as both run the spread option attack out of the pistol formation and both feature two-way threat quarterbacks, strong receivers and fast running backs.
“They resemble us in a lot of ways, are very sound up front on both sides of the ball, have really good athletes with speed and they like to kind of get their guys in space,” he said. “And so they present a lot of problems because of their athletes and speed. So there are a lot of similarities between us and them.”
New Lothrop senior center Will Taylor said the game will come down to which team wants it more.
“They are a talented team and they’ve had a lot of success this year,” Taylor said. “They’re doing well and they’re in the semis. I haven’t watched a lot of film on them, but they are a big team and solid all around. It’s going to come down to who’s got the most heart again.”
New Lothrop will be making its fifth semifinal appearance in the last 10 years. Schoolcraft, which had lost to Lumen Christi in regionals in 2016 and 2019, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2001.
The winner will move on to the state title game at Ford Field 10 a.m. Jan. 23. Traverse City St. Francis (8-2) plays at Cass City (10-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday for the other spot in the championship game.
The New Lothrop-Schoolcraft semifinal will be played at Fenton’s Ivan Williams Field, which is an artificial turf field. The Hornets, who accumulated more playoff points, had the option of playing at Hornet Field, but with the winter conditions, chose Ivan Williams instead.
Schoolcraft’s lone loss came at the hands of 10-0 Chelsea, 42-21 in Week 3. Chelsea plays in the Division 3 semifinals this weekend.
Thole is committed to play next year at Grand Valley State University. He has passed for 2,036 yards this season and 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He passed for 2,999 yards as a junior and has more than 7,000 yards and 82 TDs in his career.
“Obviously trying to contain him (Thole) is a high priority for us,” Galvas said.
The Hornets’ defense will have to try and pressure him when it can, Taylor said.
“Our defense is doing outstanding this year and we get off the ball,” Taylor said. “And if he feels that pressure coming, that’s going to be key. With that pressure coming in, he’s going to have to throw the ball or he’s going to have to scramble.”
Thole went 18-for-26 passing for 186 yards and two scores against Lumen Christi. He also rushed for a touchdown. His favorite receiver was 6-foot-6 Harmon DeVries, who caught five passes for 84 yards and a TD. Jeff Downs added eight grabs for 70 yards and a TD.
Schoolcraft’s leading rusher last week was Tagg Gott, a speedy sophomore, who ran for 104 yards on 18 carries.
New Lothrop has a strong-armed quarterback of its own in 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior Cam Orr, who has passed for 1,721 yards and 24 TDs this season against only three interceptions. In last week’s 41-7 win over Detroit Loyola, Orr completed 12 of 17 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 119 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
Orr, named The Argus-Press All Area Player of the year, doubles as a first-team All-State defensive end. He is committed to play football at Ferris State University, where he plans to play on the defensive side of the ball.
The Hornets’ offense against Loyola also featured the running and receiving of running back Will Muron, a speedy senior who rushed for 105 yards and one TD on 10 carries and hauled in seven catches for 130 yards and another score. Julius Garza had three catches for 44 yards and rushed for 22 yards on two carries. Cannon Cromwell had two catches with one going for a score.
New Lothrop’s defense featured safety Bryce Cheney, who intercepted his seventh pass of the season, bringing it back 63 yards for a score that gave New Lothrop a 7-0 lead. Alec Mangino had 10 tackles, with Garza and Orr adding seven and six, respectively. Orr also caused a fumble.
Cheney said the Hornets’ defense comes into the semifinal with a lot of confidence. He said Thole and his talented receivers will present some challenges, however.
“(Thole) is a good scrambler and he likes to get out of the pocket whenever he feels uncomfortable,” Cheney said. “We have our middle linebacker and we’re going to spy him this week and in the secondary we’re going to play a lot like we did last week. We feel that with a little bit more practice, we’ll be fully prepared.”
New Lothrop had some minor bumps and bruises after last week’s win but is relatively healthy going into the state semifinal, Galvas said. The Hornets were slated to practice at the Genesee Fieldhouse Wednesday and then Fenton High School on Thursday before practicing on their home field today.
It could either be a high scoring affair, or a low-scoring game, said Galvas.
“I think that they have a pretty high-potent offense and we have a pretty high-potent offense,” Galvas said. “But both defenses are solid too. We’ll see what happens. It’s hard to say. Our defense has really been playing well and their’s has too. So it (the final score) might be lower than some people think.”
