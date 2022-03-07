The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Boys district basketball tournaments tip off tonight and the Division 2 district tournament at Corunna could offer some major fireworks as four area teams will compete.
Second-seeded Ovid-Elsie, the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion, will be one of the favorites as the Marauders bring in a 16-3 record. Coach Josh Latz’s squad went 13-1 in the MMAC.
Ovid-Elsie drew an opening-round bye, but could face Chesaning (15-5), which dealt the Marauders their lone league loss — 50-42 at Chesaning. Ovid-Elsie defeated the Indians in the team’s first meeting, 57-49, at O-E.
Chesaning the MMAC champion last season finished second in the league this winter.
Corunna, however, holds home court advantage all week and will take on Chesaning tonight at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers finished the regular season at 9-11 overall. The other district opener at Corunna tonight starts at 5:30 p.m. as Owosso (1-19) takes on Mt. Morris (9-11).
Top-seeded Flint Hamady (11-6), will face the Owosso/Mt. Morris winner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hamady is ranked higher than Ovid-Elsie in the Michigan Power Ratings based on strength of schedule.
Ovid-Elsie will take on the Chesaning/Corunna winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The district championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Corunna.
Division 2 at Lake Fenton
Durand is the lone area entry in this field, which features No. 1-seeded Lake Fenton (14-6).
The Railroaders (12-8) open tonight aginst Flint Powers Catholic (5-15) at 7 p.m. The early game tonight features Flint Southwestern (8-12) vs. Ortonville Brandon (11-9) at 5:30 p.m.
Lake Fenton gets the Durand-Powers winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The other district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. will pit Goodrich (16-4) against the Flint Southwestern/Brandon winner.
The district championship game is 7 p.m. Friday.
Division 3 at Dansville
Three area are in this district mix — Perry (10-9), Byron (6-12) and Laingsburg (11-8).
Bath (13-6) is the top-seeded team with Laingsburg holding down the No. 2 seed. The Bees and the Wolfpack were top-level teams in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Bath was second to P-W, faring 12-4 in league play while Laingsburg finished third at 11-5.
Laingsburg and Bath split their season series, with the Wolfpack winning at home 62-45 and the Bees paying back Laingsburg on their home court, 57-46.
Tonight’s card features a 5:30 p.m. matchup between Perry (10-9) and Potterville (10-10). At 7 p.m. Byron, winner of its last three games, takes on Dansville (6-14) at 7 p.m.
The 5:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal pits Bath against the Perry/Potterville winner. At 7 p.m., it’s Laingsburg against the Byron/Dansville survivor.
The district finals are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Division 3 at Flint New Standard
New Lothrop is the lone area entry in this district which features the N0. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the Associated Press’ Michigan High School state poll for Division 3 — top-ranked Flint Beecher (17-2) and No. 2 Reese (17-2).
Tonight’s card begins at 5:30 p.m. with New Lothrop (9-11) against Vassar (8-12). The 7 p.m. game is Burton Madison Academy (9-9) taking on Montrose (9-10).
The 5:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal pits Beecher against the New Lothrop/Vassar winner. At 7 p.m., it’s Reese vs. the Madison Academy/Montrose victor.
The district finals are 7 p.m. Friday.
Division 4 at Fowler
Morrice (4-13), which dropped a hard-fought 48-44 outcome to Byron to finish the regular season, is the lone area team in this district.
The Orioles square off with Portland St. Patrick (2-17) at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Tonight’s other game is Middleton Fulton (9-11) taking on Lansing Christian (5-15) at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, top-seeded Webberville (15-5), an honorable mention in the state’s Associated Press poll, battles the Morrice/Portland St. Patrick winner at 5:30 p.m. Fowler (13-7) collides with the Fulton/Lansing Christian winner at 7 p.m.
The district championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
