CHESANING — The Chesaning Sportplane Association is hosting three events in July and September.
A dawn patrol fly-in and pancake breakfast is planned July 11, an aircraft show is slated for July 17-18 and a fun fest with a car show, airplane demos, crafts, vintage campers and more is slated for Sept. 11.
For the fly-in and breakfast, a crew from Dalton Airport EAA 77 will do the cooking of the pancakes, eggs and sausage. In addition, there will be pilots flying in, with some displayings their skills. There will be exhibitors providing displays and services. Breakfast is from 7 to 11 a.m. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 12 and free for those younger.
The first Chesaning Sportplane Association Craft show on the grounds of the Howard Nixon Memorial Airport will promote interest in flying.
“We are holding this craft show as a fundraising event and to promote our community,” the group said in a press release.
The craft show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. There will be crafters and food trucks. Parking is available. The event will not have any aircraft demonstrations, but all pilots are welcome to fly in.
