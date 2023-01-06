OTISVILLE — Senior guard Gabe Lynn came within two rebounds of an unorthodox triple-double, as the Durand Railroaders blew the doors off of an overmatched Otisville LakeVille squad, 82-17, on Friday.
Lynn finished with 21 points, 10 steals and eight boards. It goes in the books as his fifth double-double of the season.
Kwin Knapp played Robin for Durand, finishing with 16 points and canning 4-of-5 from distance. Markell Tate was a well-rounded contributor, tallying nine points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds. Austin Kelley added seven points and seven assists.
Durand now sits at 8-1 and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference this year.
Ovid-Elsie 65,
Mt. Morris 24
ELSIE — Led by a monster, 30-point, 10-rebound double-double by Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie overwhelmed Mt. Morris on Friday, cruising to a 65-24 win.
Wittenberg was supported by Logan Thompson’s 11 points and four boards, Gunner McCreery’s eight points, four boards and four assists and Tryce Tokar’s six points and two steals.
“We’re so proud of the way we played tonight. Another great defensive performance vs. a solid and athletic team. We had some guys really step up and get after it tonight. it’s been really tremendous to see our improvements,” said Coach Josh Latz.
O-E improves to 5-1 (3-1 MMAC) with the win. Mt. Morris dips to 5-2 (3-2) with the loss.
Atherton 58,
Morrice 54
BURTON — Morrice came out on the wrong side of a nip-and-tuck game against Burton Atheron Friday, falling to the Wolverines by a score of 58-54.
The Orioles played just a hair behind Atherton through the first two quarters, trailing 13-9 after one and 29-23 at the break. They won the second half 31-29, but that didn’t make up their deficit and they fell to 1-6 on the year. Atherton sits at 4-3.
The Wolverines’ Romell Clausell led all scorers with 33 points. Senior Drew McGowan paced Morrice with 20. Caden Binkley joined him in double digits at 13.
Okemos 87,
Owosso 20
OWOSSO — In its first game officially back under the stewardship of once-and-current coach Dave Owens — following the abrupt exit of David Williams — the Owosso boys basketball team suffered a lopsided home loss to Okemos, 87-20, remaining winless (0-9) on the year.
Okemos, meanwhile, stayed undefeated at 8-0.
Andrew Lewis led the Trojans with five points and four rebounds.
Chesaning 58,
Montrose 57
MONTROSE — Chesaning snuck out a road win over Montrose by the razor-thin margin of 58-57 on Friday, remaining in the MMAC title hunt with a 4-0 league mark. The Indians are 7-1 overall, with their lone loss coming by two points vs. Linden in the Lake Fenton Winter Classic on Dec. 21.
Montrose falls to 3-4 (1-4 MMAC). No further information was available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ovid-Elsie 61,
Mt. Morris 3
ELSIE — MMAC-leading Ovid-Elsie held a shootaround on Friday night in lieu of its regulary-scheduled game against Mt. Morris — or at least that’s what it must have seemed like to the Panthers, who were utterly overmatched in a 61-3 demolition.
The extent of the Marauders’ domination meant turning out the deep bench, per coach Ryan Cunningham.
“We were able to play a lot of kids,” he said. “It’s another league win so we won’t take it for granted. Next week will bring a tougher week for us.”
O-E is 6-0 in the MMAC and 7-2 overall. Mt. Morris sits at 0-6 (0-6).
Braeden Tokar and Evalyn Cole were the high scorers for the Marauders. Each netted 12 points. Tokar had seven steals and five assists, while Cole logged six and five. Cole also led the team in rebounds with five.
Morrice 47,
Atherton 27
BURTON — Hitting the road on Friday, the Orioles emerged with a never-in-doubt, 47-27 win over Burton Atherton.
The Orioles jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
As is tradition, they got their hands on a lot of balls, finishing with 22 steals. Aubrey Rogers led the way in that regard, corralling nine. Lilly Nowak finished with eight.
Rogers converted her takeaways into 24 points, nearly outscoring Atherton all by herself.
Kaylee McGowan was the Orioles’ No. 2 bucket-getter, netting nine. Mackenzie Doerner scored eight.
Morrice improved to 6-2 with the win. Atherton tumbled to 2-4.
Durand 46,
Otisville LakeVille 25
OTISVILLE — Durand snapped a four-game losing streak with a road win on Friday, toppling MMAC foe Otisville LakeVille, 46-25.
The Railroaders fought through a what was “an ugly first half,” per coach Dave Inman — foul trouble was a factor — to assert control in the second, rededicating themselves to defense and rebounding.
Senior guard Jordyn Lawrence was the focal point of Durand’s attack, finishing with 18 points — eight of which came in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
Backcourt-mate Izzy Konesny had eight points and Sydney Leydig contributed seven.
The win improves the Railroaders’ record to 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the MMAC, which features a crowded race for second place behind undefeated Ovid-Elsie.
LakeVille falls to 4-5 (2-3) with the loss.
Owosso 45,
Okemos 40
OWOSSO — The Trojan girls continued their solid start to the season with a 45-40 win over visiting Okemos on Friday.
Owosso improves to 6-3 on the year, matching its win total from the whole of 2021-22.
No further information was available at press time.
Montrose 37,
Chesaning 35
MONTROSE — Chesaning got nipped by Montrose 37-35 Friday night, falling back to .500 on the year with a 4-4 mark (3-2 MMAC). Montrose, conversely, improved to 4-4 (4-2 MMAC) with the win.
No further information was available at press time.
Pewamo-Westphalia 47,
Laingsburg 16
LAINGSBURG — The Wolfpack dropped its third game in four contests on Friday, getting sat down by visiting Pewamo-Westphalia, 47-16.
Laingsburg falls to 5-3 (1-3 CMAC) with the loss. P-W sits at 5-2 (2-2).
No further information was available at press time.
