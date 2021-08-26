William Flynn left a hole in many hearts when he went home to be with the Lord just past midnight Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing. Burial will follow at St. Robert’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the church.
William was born Aug. 8, 1923, and left this earth at 98 years young. His precious bride Catherine (Ruddy) will cherish his memory, as he always cherished her. Their love spanned decades while raising their strong and close-knit Irish Catholic family of seven children, 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The patriarch of the Flynn family lived a very full life. Bill was the epitome of what a real gentleman should be. He was a proud U.S. Marine, and represented his fellow soldiers in many VFW parades. He worked for the U.S. Post Office and became a rural mail carrier for many years in New Lothrop. He always went above and beyond for his job, even ice-skating to the post office when weather made it impossible for him to drive to town.
He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Maple Grove. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, golfing, playing cards, and especially treasured being with his family and friends. He was a kind, noble, and loyal man who was often described as the most energetic and talkative man in a room. He always had time for anyone who needed to chat or needed “the shirt off his back.” He absolutely loved celebrating every holiday with family members ... with St. Patrick’s Day ranking high on the list.
Until January of 2020, he bowled on a league at Colonial Lanes in Flushing where he many times enjoyed a “200 game!” For their honeymoon, he took his bride to the old Briggs’ Stadium for a double-header. He enjoyed baseball so much that he even created his own “Field of Dreams” for his children in the backyard of their home. He brought so much joy into the world. Happy memories are what the family will hold onto forever.
He is survived by his bride Catherine; children Patti (Phil) Estep of Bridgeport, Tim (Char) Flynn of East Leroy, Randy (Deb) Flynn of Flushing, Lori Flynn of Flint, Lana (Van) Nickert of Kalamazoo, Ryan (Shelly) Flynn of New Lothrop and Julie (Mark) Barbour of Lake Odessa; grandchildren Kelly (Bob) Bachusz, Kim (Gary) Wascher, Kari Thibeault, Kathie Jo Heroux, Keith Heroux, Katie Gushen, Kassie Ellis, Jason (Chasity) Flynn, Troy Flynn, Todd Flynn, Jordan Flynn, Randy (Cindy) Flynn, Erin (Ray) Lewis, Amber (Derek) Kirchner, Ally Nickert, Haley Nickert and Rose Barbour; and many great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Leo and Hazel Flynn of New Lothrop; brothers Wayne (who died as an infant) and Robert (Ann) Flynn; and niece Robi.
His last words to his beautiful wife were “I’m ready to check out. I will be by to pick you up later.” Kay made the comment that “God probably hasn’t gotten a word in edgewise since Bill got to heaven.” This is not goodbye, just see you later.
