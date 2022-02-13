The following local students were recently honored at Central Michigan University for the 2021 fall semester:
DEAN’S LIST
3.5-3.99 GPA
Kandyse Brooks, Owosso, senior
Alex Randall, Laingsburg, senior
Kristin Klumpp, Owosso, senior
Zach Watts, Durand, senior
Megan Essenberg, Laingsburg, senior
Chloeana Merchant, Owosso, junior
Marissa Spalding, Owosso, junior
Dylan Baker, Byron, junior
Rebecca Walton, Corunna, sophomore
Olivia Hatfield, Owosso, junior
Symantha Taylor, Corunna, senior
London Whitehead, Byron, senior
Symantha Clark, Morrice, junior
Madelyn Landes, Perry, junior
Ava Brewer, Perry, junior
Austin Wendling, New Lothrop, senior
Mitchell Morrill, Laingsburg, sophomore
Elise Darragh, Laingsburg, sophomore
Megan Demerly, Owosso, junior
Kellie Elford, Owosso, senior
Emilie Saint Amour, Laingsburg, freshman
Ahna Weston, Laingsburg, senior
Sara Hutchinson, Durand, sophomore
Bree Schlaack, Laingsburg, sophomore
Ethan Coons, Owosso, freshman
Lily Evans, Corunna, freshman
Madysen Jones, Ovid, junior
Kyren Henning, Ovid, sophomore
Kellie Brown, Elsie, sophomore
Emma Fatura, Elsie, senior
Jarrett Kelley, Chesaning, senior
Ariana Munoz, Chesaning, junior
Isabelle Polzin, Chesaning, freshman
PRESIDENT’S LIST
4.0 GPA
Erica Barta, Owosso, junior
Kelsey McElroy, Perry, senior
Heather Wandrie, Corunna, junior
Evan Stehlik, Bancroft, junior
Quintin Burgess, Durand, junior
Emma McKalko, Byron, sophomore
Trevor Bishop, Chesaning, sophomore
Gillian Krupp, Chesaning, sophomore
