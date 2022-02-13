The following local students were recently honored at Central Michigan University for the 2021 fall semester:

DEAN’S LIST

3.5-3.99 GPA

Kandyse Brooks, Owosso, senior

Alex Randall, Laingsburg, senior

Kristin Klumpp, Owosso, senior

Zach Watts, Durand, senior

Megan Essenberg, Laingsburg, senior

Chloeana Merchant, Owosso, junior

Marissa Spalding, Owosso, junior

Dylan Baker, Byron, junior

Rebecca Walton, Corunna, sophomore

Olivia Hatfield, Owosso, junior

Symantha Taylor, Corunna, senior

London Whitehead, Byron, senior

Symantha Clark, Morrice, junior

Madelyn Landes, Perry, junior

Ava Brewer, Perry, junior

Austin Wendling, New Lothrop, senior

Mitchell Morrill, Laingsburg, sophomore

Elise Darragh, Laingsburg, sophomore

Megan Demerly, Owosso, junior

Kellie Elford, Owosso, senior

Emilie Saint Amour, Laingsburg, freshman

Ahna Weston, Laingsburg, senior

Sara Hutchinson, Durand, sophomore

Bree Schlaack, Laingsburg, sophomore

Ethan Coons, Owosso, freshman

Lily Evans, Corunna, freshman

Madysen Jones, Ovid, junior

Kyren Henning, Ovid, sophomore

Kellie Brown, Elsie, sophomore

Emma Fatura, Elsie, senior

Jarrett Kelley, Chesaning, senior

Ariana Munoz, Chesaning, junior

Isabelle Polzin, Chesaning, freshman

PRESIDENT’S LIST

4.0 GPA

Erica Barta, Owosso, junior

Kelsey McElroy, Perry, senior

Heather Wandrie, Corunna, junior

Evan Stehlik, Bancroft, junior

Quintin Burgess, Durand, junior

Emma McKalko, Byron, sophomore

Trevor Bishop, Chesaning, sophomore

Gillian Krupp, Chesaning, sophomore

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.