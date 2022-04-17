Future Spartan Hailey Bila a ‘triple threat’ for Wolfpack

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
LAINGSBURG — Record-setting center fielder Hailey Bila of Laingsburg started off her senior high school season with a bang.
The 5-foot-7, left-hander Bila slugged four hits, including a triple, as the Wolfpack opened the season by sweeping Corunna Tuesday, 11-1 and 16-0.
The Michigan State-bound Bila hopes the sweep is a sign of more good things to come. The Wolfpack is coming off a 32-6 season in 2021 that included a Central Michigan Athletic Conference crown and a Division 3 district championship. Laingsburg advanced to the regional finals before losing 19-18 to Shepherd in eight innings.
“Hopefully we can get further than we did last year,” the senior said. “We have a really good chance with that. We have an incoming freshman who pitches and also plays on my travel organization and so I’m really excited how she can do this season and build her confidence. I think she will really help our team. And then just the rest of the returning players I’m excited to see how far we can make it. Hopefully we can make it to states this year and win regionals.”
Bila set school records last year for most triples in a season (20) and most RBIs in a season (70). Her 20 triples also tied a state record, matching the 20 triples hit by Dakota Derrer of Mancelona in 2012. Bila batted .504 with 60 hits, 77 runs, 7 homers and an on-base percentage of .613.
“I would love to break another school record,” Bila said. “I’m really excited to play this last year with my sister before heading to college.”
Her sophomore sister Ashley, a switch hitter, has made quite an impact as well: the shortstop batted .620 last season with 85 hits and scored a state record 93 runs. The sisters are the top of the Laingsburg order, with Hailey hitting No. 2 behind Ashley.
“I do everything — I’m a triple threat — I slap, I bunt and I hit for power,” Bila said. “It depends on what the field looks like and the way the other team is playing me. I can gauge myself … I love to hit for power.”
Head coach Jeff Cheadle said he usually lets Bila decide on the strategy.
“She has it all,” Cheadle said. “I would say 99 percent of the time, she’s on her own. She knows how to read the defense and she can take what they are trying to give her. She’s actually probably played more travel ball games than she has high school.”
And Bila’s defensive abilities are also “excellent,” according to Cheadle.
“She’s got a lot of range in the outfield and she has an excellent arm,” Cheadle said.
Bila said having a younger sister as talented as Ashley offers friendly competition, adding that the two have a great relationship.
“We’ve only had two years together but we’ve grown up playing like catch with each other,” Bila said. “We practice together all the time. Work out together. She’s like my best friend.”
Having two speed merchants like the Bilas gives Cheadle two game-breakers at the top of the line-up. However, they are so well-grounded in the game, they know how to take advantage of teams with their base-running prowess.
That was on display against Corunna, Cheadle said.
“The first time through the order, we didn’t score,” he said. “Then they came up again to start the third inning. And the younger one laid down a bunt, beats it out and they don’t even make a throw. After she got to first, she sort of peeked to second and nobody was even over at second base, she kept going. After she got to second, she noticed the shortstop was trying to beat her there and nobody was covering third and she ends up at third base. And then her sister came up and laid down a bunt right afterwards.
“She ended up being on second base before they knew what happened.”
Bila said her travel ball team is Turnin2, an 18-and-under team based out of Brighton.
The senior was a Division 3 All-State honorable mention selection last season, although Cheadle said she had the numbers and credentials to easily be named a first or second teamer.
Bila and her sister both were members of Laingsburg’s record-setting 400-meter relay team in track and field last spring. They joined Emma Kribs and Grace Borgman to clock a school record time of 51.0 at the Lansing Honor Roll Meet.
“I ran the last leg … We’re hoping to break that record again this year,” Hailey Bila said.
Hailey Bila also competes in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the high jump.
Bila, who maintains a 3.9 GPA, said in college she plans to major in kinesiology, the study of human movement. She said her plans are to become a physical therapist.
“I actually want to become a physical therapist for a professional team,” Bila said. “And then coach (softball) on the side.”
She is looking forward to playing for the Spartans’ softball team as well.
“I actually did a lot of camps at Michigan State,” Bila said. “That’s how they saw me and then they saw me for travel ball. one of my coaches was a former Michigan State player. And so she’s my hitting coach (McKenzie Long). She coached my travel team for two years and now she coaches me for hitting. She has been a huge part of my success.”
