OWOSSO — Mark Miller, a longtime Shiawassee County area educational administrator, passed away in April and his family is no planning a scholarship fund in his honor.
Miller graduated from Defiance High School in Ohio, attended John Wesley College, where he met his wife Jimsey, then later transferred to Michigan State University earning his bachelor’s degree in 1975 and master’s degree in 1982. In 1996, he earned his doctorate in education from Wayne State University.
Miller worked for Corunna Public Schools from 1975-96 teaching math, science and physical education at both elementary and middle school levels. He also coached at the middle school, JV and varsity levels. In addition, he also served as an elementary principal, academically talented coordinator, curriculum director and state/federal grant director and assistant superintendent.
In 1996, Miller became superintendent of Byron Area Schools, where he remained for 11 years. In 2008, Miller returned to Corunna as superintendent. He retired in 2012 but continued teaching post graduate classes at University of Michigan Flint from 2014-18.
Applicants must be Byron or Corunna high school seniors, or graduates attending a four-year accredited college with a GPA above a 4.0, a member of National Honor Society and a participant in at least two extracurricular activities.
To contribute to the Dr. Mark Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit shiacf.org/donate or send a check made payable to the Shiawassee Community Foundation, indicating Dr. Mark Miller Fund in the memo. The checks can be mailed to PO Box 753 Owosso, MI 48867.
