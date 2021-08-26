By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CORUNNA — The 90-degree heat didn’t seem to bother Ellie Feldpausch.
The Owosso senior shot a career-low 46 for medalist honors Wednesday during a Flint Metro League split with Corunna and Holly at Corunna Hills Golf Course.
Feldpausch had five pars, including a 12-foot curving putt on the second hole, as the Trojans defeated Corunna, 241-263.
“That was probably my highlight, it was really something when it went in,” Feldpausch said. “I had another really good putt on No. 7.”
As far as the weather was concerned, Feldpausch said she was fine.
“It was really hot, but I mean, I had my water,” she said.
Holly, led by Kendall Stilwell’s 49, scored a 231 to emerge with a sweep and now stands 2-0 in the Metro. Owosso is 1-3, while Corunna is 0-4. Fenton currently sits atop the Flint Metro standings with a 4-0 mark, with Holly and Linden each at 2-0.
Owosso coach Jason Krantz said Feldpausch, a first-team all-Flint Metro League selection a year ago, was steady throughout the day.
“She parred three holes in a row and that was really good — No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7,” Krantz said. “It was an awesome round. She’s improved this year. She had 18 putts today and for these greens that’s very good. That’s an average of two putts a hole. She did have three one-putts, but she also had three three-putts.”
Feldpausch was coming off a 50 at Spring Meadows in Linden, which was also impressive, Krantz said.
“That was two nights ago and that course was much more difficult than this one,” Krantz said.
Rounding out Owosso’s scoresheet were Kennedy Peplinski (55), Ava Penrod (69) and Kate Easlick (71).
Corunna was led by junior Ava Champion, who carded a 55. Champion had some bad luck early in the round, taking a penalty after one of her approach shots found the water on No. 2.
“Some of my holes weren’t too bad today but I didn’t play my best,” Champion said.
The Cavaliers’ other scorers included Erika Finley with a 62; Adrianna Walworth (64) and Macee Stroub (82).
Corunna coach Tim Challender, who was making sure all of his players were hydrated by supplying water Wednesday, said his team will improve as the season goes along.
“It was hot out and we have some brand new players,” Challender said. “We’re a young, raw team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.