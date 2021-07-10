Age 69, of Vernon, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
There are no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Theodore E. Baumgardner was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Detroit. He was the son of Daniel and Norma (Swayze) Baumgardner.
He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, rock-and-roll and traveling. Theodore was a member and past president of Iron Wheels. Prior to retiring, he was a truck driver for Premarc for 42 years.
Theodore is survived by his daughter Carrie Baumgardner; stepson Mike Kruszkowski; fiance Janice Ward, and her son Jason Ward; sister Sue (Daniel) Baumgardner-Doyle; and niece Cherie Doyle.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Memorial Contributions in Theodore’s name are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
