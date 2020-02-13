Your first and best resource for creating and publishing an obituary in The Argus-Press are the funeral service professionals handling the details of your loved one’s final arrangements.
In the event that you need to place an obituary for a loved one in the newspaper yourself, it is best that you communicate the details with us via email. That way, there is a written record of what exactly you want to say. Our email address for obituaries is obits@argus-press.com
When you send us an email request for an obituary to be printed in our paper, we will format it in our system and provide a price quote. We will work with you at that time to make any changes necessary so that the look and price of the obituary are acceptable to you. The obituary will not print unless it is paid for before the deadline for the date it is set to print. When working with you through email, we will give you our phone number, which you may call to ask questions related to the obituary and provide credit or debit card information for payment. Once you have paid for your obituary, we will send you a receipt, and you can expect to see it in the edition(s) of the paper you chose, and online at argus-press.com.
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU
In the email you send to us requesting an obituary be printed, we will need the following information:
1. Your name
2. Your phone number
3. The exact text you want to be printed
4. Any photo or photos you would like printed
5. The name of the funeral home or other agency taking care of arrangements
6. The phone number of the funeral home or other agency taking care of arrangements
7. The date you would like to see your obituary printed
The photo(s) you provide should be attached to the email as separate file(s).
Before we can publish any obituary, we must verify the passing of the decedent with a licensed party for our records. If you are not working with a funeral home, the name and number of a mortuary, crematorium, or medical donation program will also be sufficient. If you do not have that information, we can also accept a copy of a death certificate. Please note that if this information is not already contained in the text of your obituary, then it will not be printed, and will be kept private.
If you are unable to email us this information, you may fax it to us at 989-725-6376.
PRICING
If you would just like a price quote of your obituary, and aren’t set on printing with us quite yet, please email us the exact text at obits@argus-press.com . Let us know that you are only looking for a quote and mention whether you think you’ll be including a photo or logo, and how many days you’re thinking of printing the obituary. We will be able to provide you an exact price quote for what you give us.
HOURS AND DEADLINES
You may call the obituaries department from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday with any questions about this process. If you would like to print your obituary on any day Tuesday to Saturday, we would need the obituary set up and paid for before 3:00 PM Eastern Time one day prior. If you would like to print your obituary on Sunday or Monday, we would need the obituary set up and paid for before 3:00 PM Eastern Time the Friday day prior.
CONTACT
Email: obits@argus-press.com
Phone: 989-725-5136
Fax: 989-725-6376
Frequently Asked Questions
What’s the difference between a death notice and an obituary?
A death notice is free of charge and may include only the person’s name, age, date of death, and basic information about visitation and service times. An obituary can have all the information above plus information about the deceased’s life, hobbies/interests, job, survivors and those who preceded him in death, etc.
How much do obituaries cost?
We charge $14 per column inch and $28 for a photo. A typical obituary costs between $100-$250.
Do I need a photo?
No. A photo is not required. Photos must be attached separately from your text in your email. We can not accept photos that are imbedded in a Word document.
Can I edit the notice/obituary after I’ve submitted it?
Yes, as long as it’s before the 3 p.m. deadline. Simply contact us by phone with your changes. Email is not recommended for requesting changes to an obituary.
Can you write it for us/Can we dictate it over the phone?
No. While we can advise wording choices and will edit for grammar and punctuation, the obituary must be written by someone other than us. As an outside party, we did not know the deceased, their life, their relatives, etc. Taking an obituary over the phone opens the possibility to spelling errors when it comes to names and places.
How many times can an obituary run?
That is up to you. If you submit an obituary, you will be asked to schedule at least one publication date for it to run in the paper. Most obituaries run 1 or 2 days, depending on when the individual died and/or the service dates. If you purchase an obituary, we will run a maximum of two death notices on subsequent days at no additional charge.
Will the obituary appear online?
Yes, the obituary will appear on argus-press.com the day it is published in the paper. It will remain available for viewing several days after it is initially posted and will be searchable on our website indefinitely. Death notices are not posted to our online edition.
When should I put an obituary in the paper?
The decision is up to you. Individuals have placed obituaries for their loved ones immediately after the date of death or waited until closer to the memorial service date. If those two dates are fairly spread out, one recommendation would be to run a notice closer to the date of death and then a full obituary closer to the service date (or vice versa).
