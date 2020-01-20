MORRICE — Gracie Nowak has been a leader and fixture on the Morrice girls basketball for some time.
“She’s kind of our spark plug,” Morrice coach Kris Smith said of his 5-foot-7 senior point guard. “She definitely makes our offense go. She’s been the starting point guard for four years. We like to shoot the 3 and she does a really good job of distributing the basketball and getting it into our scorer’s hands. And she’s picking up her scoring this year. But as good as she is on offense, she’s probably better on defense. She’s a tremendous on ball defender.”
Nowak’s defense was on full display Friday, when she set a school record with 18 steals in a 49-6 rout of Webberville. Nowak eclipsed the old mark of 15, which Jamie (Wesley) Klein accomplished once in 1991 and twice in 1993. Chelsea Wesley also had 15 steals in a 2010 game against Ashley.
Nowak currently ranks fifth all-time in career steals and is in the top 10 for career assists.
“She’s so long and so athletic and so quick on our press, and all of our traps and all of our zones, she’s really a tone setter,” Smith said.
Nowak also scored a team-high 19 points with six rebounds and two assists for the Orioles (7-1, 6-0 in the Genesee Area Conference) in the victory. Morrice currently shares first place with Flint Hamady (8-1, 6-0). The two teams meet Friday at Morrice and Feb. 21 at Hamady.
Nowak is a big reason why the Orioles are at the top of the standings. She is averaging 11 points, 3.0 assists and 7.5 steals.
But she said it’s not all her, as the team is a veteran squad with six seniors that knows how to play and win.
“We have a lot of seniors on the team,” Nowak said. “We’re kind of senior-dominated.”
While Morrice has won seven straight, the team is coping with the loss of starter Jenna Smith, who suffered an injury 10 days ago against Genesee Christian.
“I think we’re going to do OK,” Nowak said. “We’re going to have to pick up what Jenna would do for us in other areas but I think we’re still going to do well as long as we push a little harder.”
Nowak said her role is simple — apply defensive pressure and feed other players the ball. Morrice has an array of shooters such as Olivia Riley, who recently became the school’s all-time career 3-point leader, along with Zena Latunski and Abi Beam.
“Getting other people open is what I do probably best,” Nowak said. “I like making plays.”
Morrice has been very successful during Nowak’s career, going 19-5, 14-7 and 15-4 over the last three seasons. The team won the GAC in all three seasons, sharing it twice with Byron before winning outright in 2019. The Orioles also won a district title in 2017.
Nowak has been a unanimous first-team all-leaguer in every season.
As good as a basketball player that Nowak has been over the years, Smith said she “is even a better person.”
“She’s been a joy to coach the last four years,” Smith said.
Nowak, who maintains a 4.0 GPA, said she is undecided on which college she will attend. One possibility, she said, is Grand Valley State University.
She plans to major in nursing.
