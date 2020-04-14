Age 33, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.
Brian was born Sept. 16, 1986, in Flint, the son of Tim (Cindy) Taphouse and Terri Jo Gawlik.
He graduated from Owosso High School.
Brian married Kristi Fink Aug. 31, 2014, and together they had two beautiful daughters, Brianna and Kalyn, and a faithful hunting companion, Willow.
Anyone who knew Brian, knows he was an avid fisherman and hunter. Brian’s favorite type of fishing was ice fishing, but he also enjoyed spending weekends in the summer at the Saginaw Bay walleye fishing with his family. Brian went on countless hunting trips across the country and instilled that love for hunting in his and his brother’s kids.
Brian was an incredibly hard-working man who took so much pride in his work, and for that he was admired by all those around him. Brian constantly took on new challenges and aspired to be as self-sustaining as possible.
He and his wife, Kristi, loved spending time in their garden, making their own maple syrup and chopping wood for their fireplace. Brian was a very humble, kind and selfless man. His daughters were wrapped around his finger and he was a husband that most dream of.
Brian is survived by his wife Kristi; daughters Brianna and Kalyn; hunting companion Willow; siblings Christopher (Linda) Taphouse, Brandon (Elizabeth) Taphouse, Joshua Gawlik, Holly Bajko and Jordan Quinn; nieces and nephews Allison Taphouse, Destiny Taphouse, Raygen Taphouse, Kamryn Bajko, Hunter Taphouse, Austin Bajko and Gunner Taphouse; and many other loving family and friends.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the family. nelson-house.com
