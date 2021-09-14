Michigan Prep Football Poll
|Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Rockford (4)
|(3-0)
|48
|2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (1)
|(3-0)
|46
|3. Clarkston
|(3-0)
|39
|4. Detroit Cass Tech
|(2-1)
|34
|5. Belleville
|(2-1)
|27
|6. Saline
|(3-0)
|26
|7. Dearborn Fordson
|(3-0)
|18
|8. Rochester Adams
|(3-0)
|16
|9. Grand Blanc
|(3-0)
|9
|10. Brownstown Woodhaven
|(3-0)
|6
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 2
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Warren De La Salle (4)
|(3-0)
|49
|2. Livonia Churchill (1)
|(3-0)
|46
|3. Caledonia
|(3-0)
|31
|4. Byron Center
|(3-0)
|28
|5. South Lyon
|(3-0)
|25
|(tie) North Farmington
|(3-0)
|25
|7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
|(2-1)
|18
|8. Muskegon Mona Shores
|(2-1)
|17
|9. Temperance Bedford
|(3-0)
|14
|10. Traverse City Central
|(2-1)
|11
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 3
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Birmingham
|Brother Rice
|(3-0)
|40
|(tie) Detroit King (4)
|(2-1)
|40
|3. DeWitt
|(2-1)
|39
|4. River Rouge
|(2-1)
|34
|5. Muskegon
|(2-1)
|33
|6. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1)
|(3-0)
|25
|7. Mount Pleasant
|(3-0)
|22
|8. Zeeland West
|(1-1)
|11
|9. Allen Park
|(3-0)
|9
|(tie) St. Joseph
|(3-0)
|9
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 4
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Chelsea (1)
|(3-0)
|45
|2. Detroit Country Day (2)
|(3-0)
|42
|3. Edwardsburg (2)
|(3-0)
|40
|4. Hudsonville Unity Christian
|(3-0)
|36
|5. Freeland
|(3-0)
|31
|6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
|(3-0)
|23
|7. Spring Lake
|(3-0)
|17
|8. Ortonville Brandon
|(3-0)
|13
|9. Milan
|(3-0)
|12
|10. Charlotte
|(3-0)
|8
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 5
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|2. Portland
|(3-0)
|43
|3. Frankenmuth
|(3-0)
|38
|4. Kingsley
|(3-0)
|35
|5. Grand Rapids West Catholic
|(3-0)
|27
|6. Kingsford
|(3-0)
|19
|7. Marine City
|(3-0)
|15
|8. Essexville Garber
|(3-0)
|14
|9. Gladwin
|(3-0)
|13
|10. Belding
|(3-0)
|4
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 6
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Lansing Catholic (4)
|(3-0)
|48
|2. Constantine
|(3-0)
|43
|3. Millington
|(3-0)
|31
|4. Michigan Center
|(3-0)
|21
|(tie) Jonesville
|(3-0)
|21
|6. Montague (1)
|(2-1)
|18
|7. Watervliet
|(3-0)
|14
|(tie) Lake City
|(3-0)
|14
|(tie) Menominee
|(3-0)
|14
|10. Napoleon
|(3-0)
|12
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 7
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Jackson Lumen Christi (2)
|(3-0)
|44
|2. Traverse City St. Francis (2)
|(3-0)
|39
|3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
|(2-1)
|35
|4. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)
|(3-0)
|32
|5. Detroit Loyola
|(2-1)
|30
|6. New Lothrop
|(2-1)
|18
|7. Bad Axe
|(3-0)
|15
|8. Reese
|(3-0)
|12
|(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley
|(3-0)
|12
|10. Lawton
|(3-0)
|11
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 8
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Hudson (3)
|(3-0)
|43
|2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (1)
|(3-0)
|42
|3. Addison
|(3-0)
|38
|4. Reading
|(3-0)
|32
|5. Carson City-Crystal
|(3-0)
|23
|6. Ubly (1)
|(3-0)
|20
|7. White Pigeon
|(3-0)
|18
|(tie) Beal City
|(2-1)
|18
|9. Clarkston Everest Catholic
|(2-1)
|16
|10. Sand Creek
|(2-1)
|14
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
|Division 8 Player
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (5)
|(3-0)
|69
|2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1)
|(3-0)
|64
|3. Portland St Patrick (1)
|(3-0)
|60
|4. Morrice (1)
|(3-0)
|38
|5. Suttons Bay
|(3-0)
|31
|6. Mendon
|(3-0)
|28
|7. Marion
|(3-0)
|27
|8. Colon
|(3-0)
|20
|(tie) Pickford
|(3-0)
|20
|10. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(3-0)
|18
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Martin 15.
|——
