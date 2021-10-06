The Argus-Press
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop varsity volleyball coach Rondalee Beardslee has announced her resignation.
Beardslee, in her fifth season, said in an email Monday to The Argus-Press she was stepping down due to “unfortunate circumstances.”
New Lothrop athletic director Kevin Murphy confirmed the resignation Tuesday.
“She resigned on her own accord and the athletic office will not be making any further comments regarding this personal matter,” Murphy wrote.
Beardslee was New Lothrop’s junior varsity volleyball coach for three years and succeeded longtime varsity coach Sheri Warner in 2017. Beardslee played on two state championship teams under Warner at New Lothrop in 2002 and 2004.
School officials did not say who would take over as the Hornets’ varsity coach. New Lothrop is currently a leading contender in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, but did have to forfeit a match to frontrunner Ovid-Elsie last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.