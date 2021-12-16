By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
NEW LOTHROP — Defending state champion Isiah Pasik signed his national letter of intent to wrestle at Michigan State University Wednesday afternoon at New Lothrop High School.
Pasik won the Division 4 title at 285 pounds last winter, completing a 25-0 season. He was named The Argus-Press All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
He said Michigan State was a perfect fit for him.
“I didn’t really look at too many other colleges, but Michigan State has got a really nice atmosphere,” Pasik said. “It seems really fun and they have great coaches and a lot of good resources there.”
Pasik, who has also been a standout defensive and offensive lineman for the New Lothrop football team, plans to major in criminology.
New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said it was a special day for the school because it’s very rare that a student-athlete from any sport gets the opportunity to sign with a Division 1 college, let alone one from the Big Ten Conference.
“I’ve been teaching here for over 20 years and we sent relatively few people to the next level in most sports considering how much success we’ve had as a school,” Campbell said. “In wrestling, we’ve probably sent the most ... We’ve had guys at (Central Michigan) like Tim Ebenhoeh and more recently Austin Severn. We had Steven Garza go to Cornell — which is Division 1 Ivy League.”
There have been several others that competed at NAIA schools and the NCAA Division 2 and Division 3 levels, Campbell said.
“Isiah to me is someone who really represents what our program is about,” Campbell said. “Everybody in here knows that we’ve won a lot of state titles over the years, but I don’t know how many of you guys know that we’ve been academic all-state as a team for 19 straight years … It’s not just enough to have a lot of talent, which obviously everybody knows Isiah has. But you have to have an inner drive, a work ethic and have to have parents who drive you around and put all kinds of opportunities there for you.”
New Lothrop athletic director Kevin Murphy echoed those sentiments.
“I’ve had the privilege over the last year to get to know Isiah and I’ve really appreciated when we’ve had conversations,” Murphy said. “I’ve been working almost 30 years in the business and this is my first experience with a Division 1 athlete. So Isiah, good job, and it’s a privilege to be standing here to help celebrate this moment.”
