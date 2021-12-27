OWOSSO — Owosso’s boys swimming and diving team has a new head coach as Marcy Binger succeeds Mike Gute.
Gute coached the Trojans for the past four seasons.
“I helped Mr. Gute a little bit last year — but not as a full-time assistant coach,” Binger said. “I rode the bus, I went to most of the meets. I was on deck with them. I know these boys.”
Owosso will bring in 11 newcomers, including six freshmen.
“This year we have 17 swimmers on our roster,” Binger said. “They’ve set a lot of lofty goals. We have a pretty young team. So that’s going to be interesting. We have some brand new swimmers that are anywhere from seniors to freshman. We’re working hard and trying to get in some conditioning time.”
Owosso hasn’t had its first dual-meet of the season yet. The scheduled season opener against neighboring rival Corunna was pushed back to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Cavaliers’ Olmsted Pool.
“We’re working really hard right now trying to get our conditioning in,” Binger said. “Last year, our season was so short (due to COVID-19). We didn’t start until the middle of January. I feel we are already two months ahead of the game.”
The Trojans will be led by tri-captains Alex Binger, Brennen Baran and Tyler Sheldon.
Owosso finished seventh at last season’s Flint Metro League championships. Alex Binger, Sheldon and Baran all helped Owosso finish sixth in the 400 free relay. Alex Binger, a junior, also swam the 50 and 100-yard freestyle.
“I’d say our goal is to make improvements,” he said. “We have a fairly young team. Our whole goal is to set us up for next year, given the fact that we only have one senior. Most of the team will be returning again next year.”
Baran, a junior who will compete in the breaststrroke and individual medley, said those improvements will come with hard work.
“Improvements are just based on working hard in practice,” Baran said. “That’s as far as it goes really. Coach Binger has brought us lots more yardage in practice. She’s just getting us to work really hard in practice. We’re putting in a lot more yards.”
Sheldon, the team’s lone senior, will be counted upon in the freestyle and butterfly events.
Argus-Press Boys Swim and Dive Preview
Corunna
Last season: 5-2 in duals, third Flint Metro League Championships.
Coach: Camron Nellis
Key returners: Grant Kerry, Jr.; Caden Earl, So.; Ayden Henry, Sr.; Dante Dunkin, Sr.
Key newcomers: Sully Martin, Fr.; Lukas Homola, Fr.
Outlook: Corunna has opened the season with a victory over Chesaning and returns to action Jan. 4 against Owosso in a re-scheduled meet. Kerry, a junior, was a state qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle last season. “He can do most strokes, but will mainly swim the 50 and 100 fresstyle,” Nellis said. “He is looking to qualify in the 50 again this year.” Ayden Henry, a senior, will be swimming the 200 and 500 freestyle events, while Dante Dunkin, a senior, will compete in the 200 individual medley, the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Caden Earl, a sophomore, will compete in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. “I have a very small team again this year,” Nellis said. “I am thinking that it may take a couple of years to be back to normal. We will battle and work hard to compete in the Flint Metro League. The goal is to improve each meet. I have four new swimmers, so I look for all of them to improve.” Nellis said injured swimmer Kai Heck is a big part of the team and is hoping to get him back before the end of the season. Heck just missed qualifying for the state meet in diving, Nellis said.
Chesaning
Last season: 7-1 in duals, fourth Independent Swim Conference Championships
Coach: Carolynn Collard
Key returners: Gwen Lapine, Levi Maier, Caleb Chalco, Corbin Walker.
Outlook: Chesaning’s co-ed squad is coming off a highly-successful season a year ago under Collard. While the team graduated four seniors — including record-breaking Drew Beckman other standouts like Kaden Liebrock and Karlie Lewis — there are several leaders back. That list includes Lapine, who has been a fixture in the 200 individual medley and several relay events.
Owosso
Last season: 3-3 in duals, seventh Flint Metro League Championships
Coach: Marcy Binger
Key returners: Tyler Sheldon, Sr.; Alex Binger, Jr.; Brennen Baran, Jr.
Outlook: While Owosso finished seventh in the Flint Metro League last year, the team has several new swimmers this winter. They include senior Fletcher Johnson, juniors Ian Klein and Liam McGraw and sophomores Joe Kulhanek and Peyton Dwyer. There is also a big group of incoming freshmen, including Blake Binger, Simon Erfourth, Alex Fisher, Jack Livingston, Nick Nidiffer and Charlie Nolph. “Our number one goal is academic success,” Marcy Binger said. Constant improvement is another goal she said. She hopes “that each swimmer would realize their academic success by aiming high, showing constant improvement and carrying the work ethic from the pool into the classroom.”
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Karl Dahlke
Key returners: Sam Harden, Sr.; Gage Kvalevog, Jr.; Natalie Leavitt, Jr.; Lindsey Washburn, So.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie stands 2-3 in duals this winter. Karl Dahlke, Ovid-Elsie’s head coach since 1992, said his Marauders will “be very young and inexperienced,” but talented. “We are hoping to get a foundation built that can help the team in the future,” Dahlke said. “We will focus on individual goals for each swimmer.” His strongest swimmer will be senior Sam Harden, who will excell in the breaststroke and individual medley. Gage Kvalevog, a junior, specalizes in the freestyle and butterfly. Natalie Leaviett, a junior, will compete in the freestyle and breaststroke events. Lindsey Washburn, a sophomore, will handle the backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.