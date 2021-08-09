The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Jim Brimacombe shot a hole-in-one at Owosso Country Club Thursday.
Brimacombe aced the 107-yard, par three third hole.
The shot was witnessed by fellow Owosso Country Club members Roy Zambiasi, Ken Painter and Ron Baker.
Brimacombe used a 9 iron for his hole-in-one.
