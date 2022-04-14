OWOSSO — A goal with just two seconds left in the half broke a scoreless tie and sparked Holly past Owosso, 4-0 Wednesday night in girls soccer action at Willman Field.
The Trojans were able to keep the Bronchos off the board for the first 39:58, but Holly senior captain Eryn Bayer, after being urged to shoot from coaches and teammates, let one go and placed it perfectly inside the left corner.
The goal was a turning point, giving Holly momentum in the second half, which the Bronchos (2-2 Flint Metro League) turned into goals in the 48th, 62nd and 68th minutes.
Holly outshot Owosso (0-3, 0-2) 24-4.
Owosso’s best scoring chance came with 20:45 to go on a penalty kick, but junior Brieanna Wood’s hard shot to the center of the goal was stopped by Holly senior goalkeeper Katie Sanders.
Owosso junior goalie Lily Usher, who made 14 saves on the night, said there was little she could do to stop the late first-half goal by the Bronchos. She gave credit to Bayer, who put the ball where it needed to be.
“I gave it everything I had, but I just don’t know if there was anything that could have been done,” Usher said. “Credit to the girl because it was perfect placement and the perfect time. Sometimes, there’s just nothing you can do.”
Usher — who registered 286 saves last season — the third highest total in MHSAA history — said the Trojans’ intensity level was right where it should be.
“The last time I remember the intensity level being that high might be Fowlerville, maybe,” she said, referring to last season’s 3-2 first-round district win over the Gladiators.
Trojan coach Chris Bird said his squad played a strong overall game and showed tremendous improvement from last season’s 6-0 loss to the Bronchos.
“This is a Holly team that last season, I would say just ran circles around us as a team,” Bird said. “This might be our third loss of the season, but we are playing with motivation, drive and physicality that we didn’t see until the end of last season. I think the girls realize that except for a last-second goal in the first half, an own goal in the second half and just a couple defensive breakdowns, it’s very much a different game.”
Bird said Usher made some key saves, but his entire defense played strong on Wednesday.
“(Usher) keeps us in games — Lily is obvious but if you don’t have a center back like Jillian Klaver, right in front of her, keeping the defense going, it’s a totally different game,” Bird said.
Klaver said Owosso was determined to start strong Wednesday.
“The game plan was to come in with more intensity in the first half than we’ve come into our other games,” Klaver said. “We don’t want to be a second half team anymore. And we just needed to come in with pressure.”
Owosso had four or five good chances in the first half to score, getting within a few feet of the goal but couldn’t get off strong shots before being stopped. Bird said the Trojans are not far away from getting its offense untracked.
“We probably had five chances where literally our players were right at the keeper on the ground — I mean you’re talking about a difference of a second and you put the goal in,” Bird said. “Those are the memories the girls can take away. There are always things to work on, but there’s a lot of hope.”
Bird said, looking forward, he hopes the Trojans can keep their intensity level high because they are continually improving.
“Going into next week, knowing that we have Corunna and Waverly both at home — both very winnable — I think there’s a new level of belief in this team that just makes me proud,” Bird said.
