The Argus-Press
SAGINAW — Saginaw Swan Valley swept Chesaning in Thursday’s Division 2 district volleyball finals 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.
No other details were provided before press time.
Chesaning was coming off a 25-12, 25-17, 25-5 district victory over Saginaw High. Kate Lewis had 20 points with eight aces while Karissa Ferry had 16 kills, 16 points and four aces. Meghan Florian had 10 points, five kills and seven digs while Kylie Florian added six digs and Hailey Rolfe had 12 assists.
