BYRON — New Lothrop’s defensive pressure proved too much for Byron to overcome Friday.
The Hornets featured and aggressive press which transitioned into a potent fastbreak leading to a bevy of breakaway lay-ups on the other end, keying a 61-14 victory.
Junior guard Izzy Heslip scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and five steals while sophomore guard Laina Yates added 12 points and freshman Kelsey Kohlmann supplied 10 points. New Lothrop, rising to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the MMAC, also got nine points from Ashlyn Orr and seven points and four steals from Lily Bruff. Marissa Rombach cleared seven rebounds.
Byron got six points from Ashley Nixon and five rebounds from Jordan Huhn as it fell to 2-7 and 1-5 marks.
New Lothrop jumped out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter and led 41-8 by halftime and 55-10 after three quarters.
Hornets’ coach Jim Perry said his team’s defense has been its calling card all season long.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Perry said. “I don’t know what we’re averaging but it’s looking pretty good. We’ve been holding teams under 30 points. Tonight we knew that Huhn was one of their top scorers and we did a pretty good job on her. Izzy Heslip was on her and she played a pretty good all-around game.”
The Eagles were held to single digits in each quarter, scoring 5, 3, 2 and 4 points in the respective quarters.
Byron coach Trish Miller said the Eagles could not get into its normal offensive rthymn and she said that New Lothrop’s pressure defense kept them off balance.
“New Lothrop has a great group of well coached athletes,” Miller said. “We had a hard time handling the press and went downhill from there. I’m proud of my girls for keeping their heads up during the game.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 1-2 7, Marissa Rombach 1 2-4 4, Izzy Heslip 5 0-0 13, Ashlyn Orr 3 2-5 9, Lexy Andres 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Kohlmann 4 2-3 10, Laina Yates 5 0-0 12, Rilee Masterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-14 61.
BYRON SCORING: Ashley Nixon 3 0-0 6, Kierra Conlen 0 1-2 1, Reese Forgie 0 1-4 1, Jordan Huhn 1 0-0 2, Shiann Bacon 0 2-2 2, Jaclyn Aldrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 4-8 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.