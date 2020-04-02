The issue of roads in the mid-Michigan area is one that continues to get worse day after day.
The roads are riddled with potholes, covered in cracks and have not nearly enough funding. The biggest problem with this is the fact it is not getting nearly enough screen time, so it is an issue that isn’t talked about nearly as much as it should be.
We have the worst roads in America. Yes, it does have a little bit to do with the weather, but it is a miniscule factor when you take into consideration the fact Michigan spends such a small amount on road construction and repair. These roads affect everyone that drives on them.
The worst part about this is the fact that the prices for fixing cars are so expensive, and it only hurts the people who get damaged in the roads. These road conditions need to change soon, before they get so bad that there is nothing left to fix.
Logan Provost
Morrice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.