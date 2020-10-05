The Argus-Press
MORRICE — Morrice extended its undefeated season Saturday with a 62-14 home victory over Vandercook Lake.
The Orioles (3-0, 1-0 North Central Thumb 8-man League Stars) were originally slated to play Burton Atherton Friday, but a schedule change was announced by the district’s athletic department Tuesday.
Statistics were not provided before press time.
FOOTBALL
New Lothrop 44, Montrose 14
MONTROSE — Will Muron ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns as New Lothrop pummeled Montrose 44-14 Friday.
Cam Orr added 99 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as New Lothrop (3-0, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) cruised in one of its biggest regular-season tests. Orr also passed for 150 yards, completing 10 of 12 attempts.
Touchdown runs by Orr and Muron in the first four minutes gave New Lothrop an early 12-0 lead before Montrose’s Bobby Skinner cut the lead to 12-7 at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter. The Hornets then ran off 32 straight points, capped by Muron’s final TD run with 5:38 to go in the third quarter.
New Lothrop outgained Montrse 533-268 on the night, including a 383-90 advantage on the ground.
Skinner finished with 89 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown for the Rams (2-1, 2-1 MMAC). He completed 15 of 30 passes for 178 yards and a score.
Laingsburg 26, Fulton 26
MIDDLETON — Doug Matthews rebounded from a second-quarter pick-six to account for three touchdowns Friday as Laingsburg rolled past Middleton Fulton.
Michael Brooks’ 6-yard run put the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) up 6-0 in the first quarter. Matthews then had his pass intended for Zach Hawes returned for a touchdown with 7:22 left in the second to tie it at 6.
Matthews, however, found DayShawn Bowman for a 55-yard scoring strike with 2:20 to go before halftime to regain a 13-6 edge. Matthews then tossed a 62-yard TD to Hawes at the tail end of the third quarter and ran for a 72-yard score himself early in the fourth.
Matthews finished 11 of 25 for 218 yards and two scores — and two interceptions. He also led the team on the ground with 75 yards on three carries. Brooks had 47 yards on 12 attempts.
Hawes finished with three catches for 101 yards. Brooks had three grabs for 65 yards.
Defensively, Taylor Zdenahlik had 11 tackles for the Wolfpack, while Hawes recorded six tackles and an interception. Josh Roosa had nine tackles and one sack.
Brandon 28, Corunna 19
CORUNNA — Nick Steinacker caught two touchdown passes from Jaden Herrick, but Corunna’s upset bid fell short against Ortonville Brandon Friday.
Brandon jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before Herrick’s 41-yard TD run cut it to 14-7. Brandon then scored another touchdown to make it 21-7, but Herrick found Steinacker on a 41-yard pass to make it 21-13 after one quarter.
Steinacker and Herrick connected on a 35-yard TD pass in the second to cut the lead to 21-19 at halftime. The Cavs, however, wouldn’t score again. Jawan Slater’s 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth put the game away for the Blackhawks (3-0, 3-0 Flint Metro League Stars).
Herrick finished 5 of 8 passing for 114 yards and two scores. Steinacker caught four of those completions for 107 yards.
Colin Lavery led Corunna (1-2, 1-2 Metro Stars) on the ground with 47 yards on 12 carries.
Mt. Morris 54, Byron 12
BYRON — Cameron Love ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns Friday as Mt. Morris roughed up Byron.
The Eagles tied the game at 6 midway through the first quarter on Cole Staton’s 6-yard run, but Mt. Morris ran off 40 straight points. Caden Aldrich’s 50-yard kickoff return in the third quarter ended the scoring drought for Byron (0-3, 0-3 MMAC).
Staton ran for 148 yards on 23 carries. He also completed 3 of 7 passes for 12 yards and one interception. Nolan Lange caught all three passes.
Staton also led the defense with 10 tackles.
Durand 55, LakeVille 16
DURAND — Trenton Bosclair threw for five touchdowns and Tyler Purdy rushed for an additional two scores to lead Durand past LakeVille 55-16 Friday.
With the win, the Railroaders improved to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Brock Holek led the Railroaders with three touchdown receptions. Issaac Hager, Daniel Sprague and Gabe Lynn also had touchdown receptions for Durand.
Defensively, Durand limited LakeVille to 49 yards rushing and just 3-for-11 passing efficiency. LakeVille was guilty of two turnovers while Durand did not turn the ball over in the contest.
LakeVille fell to 0-3 in the MMAC.
Leslie 44, Perry 6
PERRY — Leslie defeated Perry 44-6 Friday as the Ramblers were lowered to 0-3 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
Perry was hurt by five turnovers. Jacob Orweller scored the lone Perry touchdown on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Parker White.
Orweller had six catches for 27 yards and a TD. Seth Grooms was the leading Perry rusher, gaining 58 yards on nine carries.
White completed eight of 19 passes for 50 yards.
Leslie (2-1, 2-1 GLAC) led in rushing yardage, 317-94.
BOYS SOCCER
Genesee Christian 2, Byron 0
BURTON — Byron suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling to Genesee Christian 2-0.
Gabriel Keelean opened the scoring for the Soldiers, sending a shot past Byron’s Billy Bailey at the 4:49 mark in the first half. Avery Morgan added a goal for the Soldiers in the second half.
Bailey made nine saves for Byron. The Eagles are 9-1-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Byron finishes second at O-E tournament
OVID-ELSIE — Byron’s volleyball team finished second to Bath Saturday at the Ovid-Elsie Invitational.
Byron swept Fulton (25-19, 25-15), Ovid-Elsie (25-9, 25-19) and Bath (25-20, 25-16) in pool play. The Eagles, however, lost to Bath in the championship match of the tournament 25-20, 22-25, 14-16.
Maddie Davis had 26 kills and Ally Glass added 18 for the Eagles, now 9-4-2 overall.
Pearl Schmidt led Byron with 54 assists and 11 aces Saturday. Jaden Zakoor recorded a team-high 23 digs and Glass added four blocks for the Eagles.
Durand fares 1-2 at West Branch
WEST BRANCH — Durand finished 1-2 at Saturday’s North Branch Tournament.
The Railroaders defeated Bay City Western (25-9, 15-25, 25-15), but fell to Ogemaw Heights and Central Montcalm.
The Railroaders’ attack was led by Jade Garske, who totaled 15 kills, and Alivia Gilson, who added three aces, 22 digs and one kill.
Goldyn Graham had 24 assists and five digs for Durand.
CROSS COUNTRY
Corunna girls second at Fenton
FENTON — Lilly Evans ran first in 19 minutes, 17.18 seconds and the Corunna girls placed second overall at Saturday’s Flint Metro League Stars jamboree.
The Cavaliers’ 65 team points trailed only Goodrich, who registered 31 in Saturday’s meet. Lake Fenton was third with 79 while Owosso finished fourth (93) and Ortonville Brandon was fifth (105).
Evie Wright of Corunna ran second overall in 19:39.23. Owosso’s Libby Summerland ran ninth in 22:38.33.
The Corunna boys, paced by sixth-place Mason Warner (17:45.61), finished fourth with 86 points Saturday. Lake Fenton ran first with 34 while Goodrich was second (42) and Clio was third (59).
Owosso, led by Jack Smith’s 19 minute, 14 second performance at 18th overall, finished sixth with 165 points.
Logan Roka of Corunna finished 12th in 18:27.59. Teammate Kalon Boilore ran 19th (19:16.61) and Calvin Cody ran 22nd (19:19.18).
Owosso’s Andrew Chapko ran 41st at 20:32.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.