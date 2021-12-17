By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
BYRON — Durand wants to three-peat as district champions.
If Wednesday’s double dual at Byron was any indication, the Railroaders may do just that.
Durand rolled past Milan 54-30 and then defeated Byron 63-12. Coming off a first-place finish at last weekend’s Birch Run Duals, the Railroaders improved to 6-1 overall.
Durand’s Connor Thompson posted a pair of pin victories at 125 and 130 pounds. At 125, Thompson pinned Kaleb Martin of Milan in 1 minute, 53 seconds and then did the same to Brooke Herbst of Byron in 12 seconds at 130.
Also going unbeaten for Durand were Ethan Coburn (189), Drew Alward (130 and 125), Darrin Alward (145), Bryce Benford (152), Hayden Simmons (145), Logan Goul (160) and Matthew Novak (171). Collecting two forfeit wins apiece were Durand’s Cameron Bachus (119 pounds) and Gaven Brewer (135).
“I think we can definitely get past regionals this year,” said Coburn, who improved to 5-2. “We’ve lost to Alma two years in a row at team regionals and we’re looking to get past that one this year.”
Byron, by contrast, has been severely shorthanded. The went 0-2, but gave Milan a tough fight in a 36-33 loss.
Durand collected seven unopposed wins over Byron and received pins from Drew Alward (1:07), Connor Thompson (12 seconds) and Benford (1:05).
The most tightly contested bout in the Durand-Byron matchup came at 189 pounds as Coburn edged Layton Ciszewski, 7-6. Ciszewski took a 2-0 lead with a quick takedown and led 4-2 after two periods. Coburn tied the match with a takedown with 1:30 left in the final period and a three-point near fall gave him a 7-4 lead. Ciszewski’s takedown with 13 seconds left pulled him within one, but he couldn’t overtake Coburn.
“He took a 2-0 lead on me and then I got my opening and got my reversal,” Coburn said. “At the end, I noticed he was on his knees and got some back points and then basically rode him out for the rest of the match.”
Durand spotted Milan an 18-0 lead while forfeiting the first two weight classes at 285 and 103. Cameron Bacchus won by void at 119 for Durand and Connor Thompson won by pin. Forfeit wins by Drew Alward and Brewer made it 24-18 Railroaders.
Durand’s Ty Fielder was pinned in the second period, but the Railroaders won the next five weight classes by pin — Simmons (1:21), Benford (1:10), Goul (1:16), Novak (29 seconds) and Coburn (17 seconds).
Milan won the final weight class by void.
Byron first-year head coach Clay Cole said the Eagles (1-6) have struggled with such a small team, but fought for every point.
“We’ve only got six wrestlers out there,” Cole said. “We’re giving up a lot of weight classes. Against Milan, we didn’t lose any matches. All of our boys won by pins, except one. But Durand kind of wiped the mats against us. We’ve got work to do.”
Byron’s Matthew Johnson improved to 9-0 on the season after a 50-second pin over Millan’s Evan Miller. Johnson was also a forfeit winner against Durand.
Johnson, who finished fourth in the state last season, is currently ranked No. 3 by Michigan Grappler.
“We’re short-handed and injuries have started to kick in, but we’re doing what we can with the wrestlers we’ve got,” Johnson said. “I want to reach 100 wins (in) my career and right now I’m (in the 60s). I want to place in the top two at the states.”
Austin Cole, Byron’s 215-pounder, also went 2-0, pinning Sebastian Majer of Milan in 1:43 and collecting a forfeit win over the Railroaders. Byron also received pins from Hunter Skyrbec (160), in 1:59; and Ciszewski (171) in 46 seconds, against Milan.
Boone Shettler won 15-12 at 125 pounds for the Eagles against Milan while Herbst won by forfeit at 130. Milan won by void the final weight class, 189, to squeak out the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.