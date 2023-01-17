John H. Sarrazin, Jr.

Age 88, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at McLaren Flint.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 302 West Corunna Ave., Corunna. Dr. John Walworth will officiate the service and committal. Burial immediately following at Pine Tree Cemetery, Corunna.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service Thursday.
John was born Dec. 4, 1934, in Corunna, the only son to John H. and Josephine (Ramaldy) Sarrazin. He resided in Corunna his entire life. He was the owner and operator of S.L.&H. Contractors, Inc., a company focused upon building bridges throughout Michigan. He began the company in 1965, retiring in 1989. John’s passion in life was his work.
John is survived by his children Bonnie Sue (Jim) Sanderson, Mike (Theresa) Sarrazin and Jeff (Heather) Sarrazin; step-children Christie (John) Reid, Sally (Jon) Miller, Paul Marton and Lindsay Maltby; dearest friend and companion Belinda Marton; grandchildren Nicole (Dave) Burd, John (Jenny Walls) Sarrazin, Brian (Adam Veale) Sanderson, Leah Sarrazin, Logan Sarrazin, Ethan Reid, Noah Reid, Connor Miller, Cadie Miller, Lucas Marton and Jamie Sanderson; great-grandchildren Alex Sanderson, Carson and Hayden Burd; and special Florida family T.J. Thorn and Michelle Welker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nellie (Hein) Sarrazin; infant son Johnny boy; grandson Kevin Sanderson; and sisters Joyce Sarrazin and Jessie Schiff.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences maybe shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
