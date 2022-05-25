The Argus-Press
LAKE ODESSA — Hailey Bila powered her third grand slam in less than a week — a long liner over the left-center field wall — to help the Laingsburg softball team sweep Lake Odessa Lakewood Tuesday.
Bila, who now has nine home runs on the season, had two inside-the-park grand slams in the same inning May 18 in a 19-2 victory over Webberville at home.
“This one was over the fence,” said Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle of the latest “slam” by the future Michigan State left-handed batter.
Laingsburg (17-6) swept Lakewood 11-0, 10-0 in a pair of five-inning mercy-rule games. Bila’s grand slam came in the first game. Bila’s younger sister, Ashley Bila, batted 4-for-4 in the game and scored three runs. Ellie Baynes batted 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The winning pitcher was Kailey Cataline, who pitched a five-hit shutout with three strikeouts and no walks.
Addyson Buchin was the winning pitcher in the second game. She pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
Hailey Bila went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Ashley Bila and Baynes each were 2-for-3 as well.
Corunna’s Henry shuts down
Atherton
CORUNNA — Sophomore Addy Henry pitched three hitless innings on Senior Night as Corunna defeated Burton Atherton 15-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
Henry struck out seven in the three-inning mercy-rule game and walked none.
Maddie Shuster batted 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBIs for the Cavs. Carly Pavka tripled and singled and drove in two runs. Henry batted 2-for-3 with one RBI.
In Game 2, Corunna (4-26) won 24-0 in another three-inning game. Shuster pitched a shutout, throwing all three innings, striking out five and walking none.
Pavka doubled and drove in three runs. Kira Patrick scored four runs and batted 2-for-2. Gracie Crowe and Emily Rodman also had two hits apiece.
Perry sweeps Bendle
PERRY — Perry swept Burton Bendle 23-0 and 19-3.
The first game spanned three innings as Maddison Kloeckner pitched a one-hitter for the Ramblers. Kloeckner had three strikeouts. Ella Kloeckner, Teagen Hallock, Sophie Knickerbocker and Paige Bigelow all had two hits for Perry.
In Game 2, Perry won in four innings with Rain Tharnish posting the pitching win. Tharnish gave up three runs on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk.
Tharnish helped her own cause by stinging four hits and driving in two runs. Ella Kloeckner drove in three runs and joined Jenna O’Bryant with two hits.
BASEBALL
Corunna,
Perry split
PERRY — Corunna and Perry split a nonconference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
In Game 1, Perry won 3-2 in eight innings. Bryce Krupp had four hits and one RBI for Perry.
Blake Lantis pitched the first seven innings for the Ramblers. He gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Jylon Peek pitched the eighth and did not give up a hit or a run. He struck out one.
Collin Thompson pitched the first seven innings for Corunna. He gave up three runs on eight hits. Logan Vowell pitched in relief.
The Cavaliers won the nightcap, 13-3. Thompson lined two hits and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.
Braylon Socia pitched the first four innings. He gave up three runs and five hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Logan Vowell pitched two innings of scoreless relief, giving up no runs and no hits with two strikeouts. Braden Andrejack pitched one inning and allowed no runs and no hits with three strikeouts.
Drake Vanwormer had two hits for Perry. The Ramblers used six different pitchers in the game. Together they gave up 13 runs and 11 hits.
BOYS GOLF
Crowe, Mazza first-teamers in Flint Metro golf
DAVISBURG — Corunna senior Nick Crowe and Owosso sophomore Jon Mazza both captured first-team all-league performances Monday during the Flint Metro League Championships at Springfield Oaks Golf Course.
Eli Koester of Goodrich shot a medalist round of 75. Goodrich was first in the team standings with a 322 total.
Crowe shot a round of 80 while posting a 40 on the front nine and a 40 on the back nine. Corunna’s Blake Rowe, who made the Flint Metro League second team, shot a 93. Andrew Garrett, who made the Flint Metro honorable mention squad, carded a 104 and Payton Brown shot 109.
Corunna finished 11th in the team standings at 386.
Mazza shot an 87 round with a 44 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine. Owosso’s Ryan Dahl shot 101 while Owen Feldpausch scored a 105 and Camden Barnhill shot 106.
Owosso placed 12th at 399.
