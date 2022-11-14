The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Landon Soule of Chesaning and Dylan Hulliberger of Laingsburg have both been named honorable mention selections to the all-state boys soccer team for 2022 by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Soule, a senior goalkeeper, was named to the Division 3 squad. He wielded a 90.4 save percentage with four shut outs this season. A second-team Mid-Michigan Activities Conference selection, he was first-team All-District.
Hulliberger, a senior midfielder, was named to the Division 4 squad. He scored an area-best 23 goals this season with 12 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.