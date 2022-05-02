SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee counties would like to extend a thank you to everyone who came out and supported the organization’s first ever “Walk In Their Shoes” event April 23 at the River Walk Loop Trail in downtown Owosso. The event was a success and brought in funds for the organization, which will continue to provide essential services to victims and survivors in the coming year.
SafeCenter would also like to thank the event sponsors, including: Foster Coffee Company, Edwards Sign and Screen Printing, Inc, and Roma’s Back Door Owosso.
SafeCenter would like to thank the Clinton and Shiawassee communities as a whole for their support of the organization and survivors over the entire month of April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Without the support of individuals, families, businesses and organizations, SafeCenter would not be able to provide the plethora of services they do to the extent that they do on a 24/7/365 basis.
SafeCenter’s next event will be a golf outing scheduled for June 11 at Corunna Hills Golf Course. More details will be shared in the coming month. In the meantime, “like” and “follow” The SafeCenter on Facebook to stay updated on agency happenings and check out the website to learn more: thesafecenter.org.
Hannah Gottschalk
SafeCenter Executive Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.