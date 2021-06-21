The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — A woman was knocked off her motorized cart onto the street at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, after the cart collided with an SUV on Chipman Street, next to Stewart Street.
The unidentified woman, who appeared to suffer a scraped knee and arm, declined to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. After being examined by first-responders, she drove the cart toward her home, which she said was located near the collision site.
It was unclear early Monday whether the driver of the SUV, an unidentified woman, received a citation for the incident.
Responsing to the scene were the Owosso police and fire departments, and MMR ambulance.
