LAINGSBURG — Top-seeded Hemlock limited Byron to three shots on goal en route to a 4-0 victory over the Eagles in Tuesday’s Division 4 girls district soccer semifinal.
The Huskies (13-4-2) scored twice in each half and finished with 21 shots on goal.
Byron goalkeeper Haylee Schott posted 17 saves.
Byron head coach Greg Williams said his team just couldn’t get enough shots off and that’s a credit to the Huskies.
“We just couldn’t get it up to midfield to our forwards,” Williams said. “I mean, that’s what it comes down to. My forwards didn’t touch the ball enough. Their midfield controlled it. We held them off for a while. They’re the No. 1 seed in the district and they’ve beaten some good teams.”
The Eagles still finished the season with a 9-8 overall record — something Williams said the team can feel very proud of.
“We had 16 players today in this hot weather and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished this year,” Williams said. “I really am. I’m proud of what they’ve done. They actually over-achieved compared to what we thought they were going to be. We have a lot of seniors but not a lot of experience.”
Izzy Curry put Hemlock up 1-0 with 18:46 left in the first half. The goal came on the Huskies fifth shot on goal.
It was 2-0 Hemlock when Izzy Krueger found the net with 8:42 left in the first half.
Curry added two more goals in the second half for her hat trick, coming at the 65th minute and the 66th minute.
One thing Williams was proud of, was the contributions of goalie Schott, who was playing in just her fifth game of the season after sustaining a broken leg during basketball season.
“That was a very positive note for us,” said Williams.
Schott herself indicated that she felt the team still had room to grow if given more time together.
“This was my fifth game and today we played with the most chemistry, here today, this game,” Schott said. “We all knew where (everybody was). I mean, of course there were mistakes. But in every game you’re going to have those mistakes.”
Overall the Eagles seemed relatively satisfied with their season-long performance.
“I think we have a really good team and we accomplished a lot this season,” said freshman Zadie Schmidt. “And we’re just really good together — we play good together. It was a fun season.”
