Lambert ‘Bert’ Inhulsen

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service immediately following.
Lambert was born March 7, 1945, in Apeldorn, Netherlands, the son of Lambert and Hendrina (Molenaar) Inhulsen. He moved to the United States in 1950.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1964 and retired from General Motors after 34 years of service.
He married Carol Josephine Carter in Owosso on Feb. 2, 1978.
Lambert enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles, fishing, watching football, listening to music, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
Lambert is survived by his wife of 45 years Carol; children Donald (Jody) Roose, Lambert (Teresa) Inhulsen, Steve (Carla) Inhulsen, Deborah (Keith) Freeman, Robert (Roxanne) Roose, Lisa Britton (Bonnie Schuster), Stephanie (Eric) Hildebrant; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Marie (Ron) Schaar and Joek Plomp; brother Dennis (Jane) Inhulsen; brother-in-law David Schwartz; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Johanna Inhulsen and Rena Schwartz, and brother-in-law Theo Plomp.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Elara Hospice for the care he received.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a Memorial contribution to either the Shiawassee Humane Society or to Elara Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
