Irene Rose Chovance

Age 96, of Bannister, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, with her family at her side and in God’s presence at The Meadows Assisted Living in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, with Thomas J. Bradley and the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Sunday, June 4, at the funeral home.
Irene was born in Bannister on April 10, 1927, the daughter of Barney and Mary (Malek) Cerny. On Nov. 10, 1951, she married Frank J. Chovance in Bannister. She lost the love of her life when Frank passed away on Aug. 8, 2004. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
She retired from ITT Hancock (Lear Corporation) in Elsie. Irene was a homemaker who worked on their family farm with her husband. She loved Czech baking, gardening and working in her flowers. Her family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren and spending time at her cottage. Irene was an avid doll collector and enjoyed listening to polka music on WOAP and WOES radio stations. She was an 82-year member at the ZCBJ Lodge.
She is survived by her children Patricia and Terry Larner of Perry and Jean Chovance of DeWitt; grandchildren Kimberly, Steven, Kristina, Mary, Travis, Tim and Steve; great-grandchildren Sawyer, Charlie Jean, Connor, Alexander, Larissa, Isaac and Ty; sisters Wilma Stambersky, Gladys Patrick and Mildred Chapko; brother Jim and Sue Cerny; sister-in-law Mary Cerny; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son Frank Chovance Jr.; daughter Sharon Pavlik; grandson John Frank Chovance; sisters Pauline and Stan Bocek and Ella and Ron Long; brothers Frank and Helen Cerny, Charlie Cerny and John and Reva Cerny; and brothers-in-law Mike Stambersky and Steve Chapko.
The family would like to thank The Meadows Assisted Living and Memorial Healthcare Hospice for the wonderful care, love and compassion they provided to their mom.
Memorials may be made to The Meadows Assisted Living, 245 Caledonia Drive, Owosso; ZCBJ Lodge No. 225 Bannister, Michigan; or the Memorial Healthcare hospice program.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
