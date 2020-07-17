Dr Tuttle and Members of Owosso Board of Education
Without saying a word, I have been deemed a racist for posting an article on Facebook several weeks back. Although this is as far from the truth as one can get, it identifies that one word, comments or articles such as these can foster racism and with that I am truly sorry. My intent was not to show support, rather it was intended to show just what is being written and posted by people which further escalates the continued issue of racism in our country. Without detail, my family has also been subjected to racism many times but we were able to move on without casting judgement right, wrong or indifferent. As most of you know I am a big sports fan and like thousands of others have had a hard time supporting name/logo changes as I have really never looked at them as hurtful and / or racist in anyway due to my lack of understanding in what they represent. With that being said, I can support changes just like was implemented with the Eastern Michigan program way back in the seventies. I hope you know that I did not ever intend to give the district in which I have loved and supported my entire life this kind of negative publicity and am sincerely sorry for this to have ever happened.
In closing, I at this time am submitting my resignation from the Owosso Board of Education effective immediately as has been requested. GOD HELP US ALL moving forward
Regards
Tim Jenc
