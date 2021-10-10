Is America a Christian nation? Undoubtedly, the vast majority of our citizens would answer this question with a resounding “Yes,” by the fact that Christianity is numerically the predominate religion in this country.
The first paragraph in each state’s constitution is the preamble which serves as an introduction to their constitution. If one were to read the preambles of each state’s constitutions, they would note that the state of Virginia is the only state which includes the word Christian in “Christian Forbearance” in their preamble, while the drafters of 32 state’s preambles chose to use the word “God,” a generic term. All of the other states preambles cite many different terms to define a supreme being. Following are the different terms used and their :frequency of use: Almighty God (24); Supreme Being (1 O); God (8); Supreme Ruler of the Universe (2); Christian Forbearance (1 ); Creator (1 ); Grateful for Divine Guidance (1); Sovereign Ruler of the Universe (I); Great Legislature of the Universe ( 1 ); and Authority of Existence ( 1 ).
One must question why the drafters of the state of Virginia’s preamble choose to specifically include the word “Christian” in their state’s preamble, while the drafters of the other 49 preambles choose purposely to exclude any reference to Christianity? Might it be that these wise individuals had the foresight to recognize that other major religions were also widely represented among our country’s historic unique and diverse population, and that the majority faith should never be able_ to become a state religion, a theocracy. I am, however, fearful that there are those in our society who would do so in a heart beat.
Frank Davis
Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.