The legislature is in recess for a spring break, so rather than votes this report describes some proposals legislators have offered to amend the state constitution. To become law, constitutional amendments must be approved by a majority of voters. To be placed on the ballot, amendments proposed by legislators must receive a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate.
Senate Joint Resolution K: Restrict
requiring arrestees to post bail to get out of jail
Introduced by Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would prohibit courts from requiring a person charged with a crime to pay or pledge money to be released on bail unless the individual is “highly likely to willfully flee, poses a specific real and present threat to a person, or has violated a protection order or an existing condition of release,” as indicated by circumstances beyond a simple history” of not appearing in court as ordered. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Joint Resolution M and House Joint Resolution O: Impose binding arbitration
mandate on all state agencies
Introduced by Sen. Erika Geiss (D) and Rep. Sarah Anthony (D), respectively, to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to impose a “binding arbitration” mandate on every state agency, not just the State Police. This would invest binding arbitration panels with the power to impose contract terms between state agencies and employee unions when a collective bargaining “impasse” is claimed. The legislature could only reduce or reject increases with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Joint Resolution N: Require 3/4 vote in legislature to adopt law initiated by petition
Introduced by Sen. Jeremy Moss (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to revise provisions permitting voters to “initiate” new laws by petition. Under the current provision, if petitions signed by 8% of the number who voted in the last governor election, the legislature can enact the law with a simple majority vote with no approval by the governor required. If they do not do so within 40 session days the measure then goes on the next general election ballot. This proposal would require a three-quarters supermajority vote in the House and Senate to enact an initiated law. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Joint Resolution L: Let
16-year-olds vote in school elections
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that 16-year-olds can vote in school district elections if the local school board votes to allow that, but not on tax increase proposals including raising property tax millage rates or imposing new levies to repay borrowed money (“issuing bonds”). Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Joint Resolution N: Exempt pension or retirement benefits from state income tax
Introduced by Rep. Kevin Hertel (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the state from imposing income tax levies on retirement or pension benefits, which would include Social Security. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
SOURCE: Michiganvotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
