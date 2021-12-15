CORUNNA — County officials are offering residents a chance to voice their opinions about whether the county should proceed with bonding its unfunded pension liability.
A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday inside the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St., to allow residents time to comment on the proposal.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously advanced a resolution that would create a comprehensive financial plan. The resolution will go before the board for final consideration following Thursday’s public hearing.
The measure, if approved, would only allow the county to begin preparing necessary paperwork with the state, and does not reflect a final decision on the bonding process, according to county coordinator Brian Boggs.
Commissioners in October authorized Boggs to begin the pension bonding process, a move that will allow the county to finance its legacy obligations to the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) at a lower cost to the county over a period of 18 years.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, did not mince words Oct. 20 when describing the county’s current financial position. The “800-pound gorilla in the room,” he said, is the county’s $50 million in unfunded pension liability, a situation he likened to “standing on the edge of the cliff and staring over.
“I am highly interested in saving our county in the next 10, 15, 20 years from having to go through that intensely painful process (of bankruptcy) and the only way we can do that is to start to fix things now,” Brodeur said at the time. “I think this bonding is a very important step toward that (progress).”
The county’s plan must be approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury in order to move forward with bonding. A notice of intent must be published in a newspaper, launching a 45-day referendery period in which residents could petition to have the bonding measure placed on the ballot.
“If electors in the amount of 10 percent of the electorate or 15,000 electors, whichever is lesser, file a petition with the clerk, then it has to go (to the ballot),” said Eric McGlothlin of Dickinson and Wright, the county’s bond counsel. If a petition is not filed within the 45-day period, the county can proceed with the bonding process without a election.
The notice of intent, McGlothlin said, does not require the county to issue bonds, but provides “half the authority to do so,” with the remaining clearance coming from the Department of Treasury.
Boggs likened the bonding the retirement obligation to refinancing a home.
“All the unfunded liability would be turned over and paid up to MERS and then they would be investing that and the assumption is that we would make more by doing it that way at a lower cost,” he said, noting the county currently pays approximately $4.1 million toward the unfunded liabilities every year, along with an additional $1.1 million in fees for current employees.
“Together, that’s $5.2 million and, over the course of the next several years, that unfunded number blossoms into $6 million (plus),” Boggs said, “which would become unsustainable over the course of the next 10 to 12 years for the county. By doing this, we’re essentially cutting our bill in half but financing it out longer.”
