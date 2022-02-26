By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
KALAMAZOO — It wasn’t easy, but No. 2-seeded New Lothrop edged No. 7 Iron Mountain 36-35 in Friday’s Division 4 state quarterfinals at Kalamazoo.
New Lothrop (22-2) rallied from a 26-12 deficit to earn a spot in this morning’s state semifinals against No. 3 Bronson (33-6), a 44-25 winner over Manchester on Friday. Top-seeded Hudson (20-4) defeated Leroy Pine River 63-6 on the other side of the bracket and will face St. Louis (24-3), which defeated Decatur 53-18.
The Division 4 state semifinals are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today. The state championship match is at 3:30 p.m.
The Hornets bounced back as Cooper Symons pinned Giovannie Saldana in 37 seconds at 189 pounds,. New Lothrop took a 30-26 lead with three bouts remaining when Grayson Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285) both won unopposed.
Alexander Wilson of Iron Mountain edged Blake Wendling 12-8 at 103, shaving the Hornets’ lead to just one point, 30-29.
Daven Lockwood of New Lothrop clinched the victory with a 43-second pin over Shyna Hruska of Iron Mountain at 112 pounds.
Lockwood (29-12) said he knew what he had to do, applying the cradle to close it out.
“Coach told us that the dual meet was going to be close,” Lockwood said. “As players, we didn’t think it was going to be that close. Once it started happening, I knew I wasn’t going to let us lose. They told me I had to go pin her to seal the deal and that’s what I did.”
In the final bout, at 119, Tyler Winch of the Mountaineers pinned Leo Bauman in 2:24, but New Lothrop had already earned its ticket to the semifinals.
The Mountaineers ended their season with a 19-4 dual-meet record. New Lothrop head coach Jeff Campbell said he was convinced even before the match Iron Mountain should have been seeded higher than No. 7.
“(Iron Mountain) came to wrestle and and I believe they were misseeded,” Campbell said. “I think they are a lot better than the No. 7 seed. I knew that coming in. We knew they were good. They are missing some guys and don’t have a full team. But the kids they have; they have nine state qualifiers. We only have six. They have talented kids.”
New Lothrop opened the match with an 11-5 decision win by Caleb Sharp at 125 pounds. Sharp topped Daniel Manier. Iron Mountain tied the score at 3 when 130-pounder Shawn Mcguire defeated Dalton Birchmeier, 4-1.
Brynne Birchmeier won unopposed for New Lothrop at 135 and 140-pound teammate Parker Noonan, down 6-4 after two periods, gutted out a 7-6 victory over Isaac Manier. That gave the Hornets a 12-3 lead.
“I had a reversal (with 16 seconds left) at the end,” Noonan said. “It was definitely close. Coach Campbell said it was going to be a close dual. He says that a lot, but this time I think he actually meant it. We needed a win and I just gave it my all … I feel like we’re going to look a lot better tomorrow. We’ll get some rest tonight. “
Iron Mountain won the next four weight classes for 24 points. Evan Haferkorn pinned Dominic Casciano of New Lothrop in 3:57 at 145, Mason Kivi pinned Jack Kulhanek in 3:25 at 152, Parker Stroud won by technical fall over Colton Symons 17-2 and Fulton Stroud pinned Brady Gross in 1:12 at 171.
Lockwood said New Lothrop is confident it can come out on top against Bronson.
“It’s going to be a tough dual up and down — we know that,” Lockwood said. “But we should be able to pull it out. If we wrestle like we did, not this dual, but the last other duals that we wrestled — because I know what this team is capable of and I know that we can beat Bronson.”
Pasik, who improved to 40-0 on the season, registered his 151st career victory.
The senior said the Hornets did not wrestle their best on Friday.
“We needed some work, that’s for sure,” Pasik said. “We kind of wrestled sluggishly. We made a lot of mistakes but we just came off the scale and was cutting (weight) hard. We should do better tomorrow.”
Clinton, which has won the last two Division 4 state titles, moved up to Division 3 this season. Hudson was the Division 4 state champion in 2017, 2018 and 2019. New Lothrop is trying to win its first state championship since 2016 and 16th overall.
