Dale H. Spencer

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
There will be a private graveside service at Griffus Cemetery in Chesaning with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
Dale was born June 1, 1945, in Ontario, the son of Jeanette (Mark) Nugent.
Dale married Margaret Griffus in Owosso April 30, 1966.
Dale retired from General Motors where he worked as a press operator for 30 years. Dale enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and off road riding, especially at his property up north, “Lost Acres.” He also loved playing his guitar and participating in jamborees.
Dale is survived by his wife Margaret; daughter Lorri (Jan) Matousek; grandson Zack Matousek; brother Charles Spencer; sisters Darlene (Larry) Kirtley, Janice (John) Souley and Debbie Sutcliffe; several nieces and nephew;s and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Charles and Bertha Spencer, granddaughter Rachel Matousek, and sister Geraldine Bancroft.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
