Gage Palus had another strong outing for the Adrian College football team Saturday, but the Ovid-Elsie alumnus’ effort wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell 35-28 to Olivet College.
Palus had five catches for 80 yards, and his 54-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter put Adrian up 21-14. However, the Comets scored the next 21 points to take the lead for good.
On the opposite side of the ball, Owosso grad Sam Roose made all five of his extra-point attempts. He missed two field goals, from 38 and 25 yards, and kicked off six times with one touchback.
Cooper Beard, another Ovid-Elsie alumnus, saw action for Olivet. He had a 3-yard run on a third-and-1 near the end of the third quarter.
Palus has 19 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs close the season Saturday at Kalamazoo College.
FOOTBALL
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — Moore saw some mop-up duty on the final drive of GVSU’s 62-13 blowout of Wayne State Saturday. He fumbled on an 11-yard rush, but was able to recover it after losing 3 yards. The Lakers improved to 8-1 overall and close the regular season Saturday against Davenport.
Trent Devereaux, Alma College (Chesaning) — Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Trine (Indiana) University was another game to forget for Devereaux. The Scots’ starting quarterback was intercepted three times and completed just 2 of 16 passes for 38 yards. When sacks were factored in, he had minus-16 yards rushing. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by backup Jax Kinninger, who was 4 of 8 for 64 yards and an touchdown.
Brodie Crim (Perry) was listed as a participant for Alma but did not have any stats.
Nick Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Top-ranked Ferris had little trouble with Davenport, winning 50-14 Saturday. The Bulldogs earned at least a share of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — SVSU won its fifth straight game Saturday, rallying from a 21-6 hole to beat Northern Michigan 33-21.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jorden Sowash, Michigan-Dearborn (Owosso) — Sowash took 16th overall in 26 minutes, 9.3 seconds to help the Wolverines place third as a team Saturday at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill was 181st in 36:02.1 at the NCAA Division II Midwest regional Saturday in Evansville, Indiana.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey and the Golden Grizzlies saw their season end Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Milwaukee in the Horizon League championship game. Wilsey started on defense and played all 90 minutes. She also played all 90 minutes Nov. 4 as Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 3-1 in the semifinals; she had one shot in that game.
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain started in Saturday’s National Christian College Athletic Association Division II Mideast regional title game against Johnson (Tennessee), which GLCC won 3-0. Great Lakes will be a No. 1 seed in the NCCAA Final Four and is set to face Trinity Baptist Nov. 18 in Kissimmee, Florida.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland had seven kills and two blocks Friday in a 3-0 loss to Michigan Tech. She added three kills and two blocks Saturday as the Timberwolves fell 3-0 at Northern Michigan.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids Community College (Chesaning) — Ferry had three kills and two blocks Saturday as the Raiders’ season ended with a 3-0 loss to Terra State Community College in the NJCAA Region 12 Great Lakes B Tournament championship. GRCC beat Glen Oaks, Lansing and Muskegon on Friday to get a shot at Terra State, which the Stars would have had to beat twice to advance to the national tournament. Ferry had four kills each in the matches against Glen Oaks and Lansing, adding five blocks against the Stars.
Makayla Koenig, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Koenig had one block Friday as GRCC eliminated the Stars in the Region 12 tournament.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris had four assists and one block Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Omaha. The Fighting Hawks’ winless streak stretched to 25 matches with the defeat.
SWIMMING
Mallory Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan swam a leg of the 125-yard medley relay Friday against Wayne State; the team finished fourth in 1:05.28. The schools met again Saturday, with Irelan helping the 200 medley relay team to a fourth-place finish in 1:52.87. She was also eighth in the 50 freestyle (25.79 seconds) and 11th in the 100 freestyle (56.81). NMU won both duals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had three points and two rebounds Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 74-68 to Saint Xaiver in the Bernie Holowicki Classic in Livonia. LTU lost to Mount Vernon Nazarene 84-67 later in the day; LePage grabbed one rebound in 4 minutes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gracie Nowak, Mid-Michigan College (Morrice) — Nowak started and had seven points, six rebounds and four steals in Mid-Michigan’s 66-61 loss to Delta College Nov. 3.
Makayla Clement, Adrian College (Byron) — Clement started in her collegiate debut Monday and played 32 minutes — the most of any Adrian player — in a 64-59 loss to Defiance College. She scored three points with two rebounds, two steals and a block.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton had two points and one rebound Wednesday in an 84-41 win over Cornerstone. She had one rebound in a 66-59 win over Mt. Vernon Nazarene Saturday.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell rolled a 645 series (157-203-137-148) Saturday, finishing 34th at the WHAC meet in Jackson.
WRESTLING
Kody Krupp and Justin Carnahan, Olivet College (New Lothrop) — Krupp was second at 184 pounds and Carnahan was third in the same weight class Saturday at the Ben McMullen Open in Muskegon.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek was fourth at 155 pounds in the Bulldogs’ season opening tournament at East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania) University.
Brock Holek (Durand) and Colton Blaha (Owosso), Michigan State — Blaha won his first collegiate match Saturday at the Michigan State Open at 165 pounds in the freshman/sophomore bracket. He lost his next two matches.
Holek dropped his first two matches in the 149-pound freshman/sophomore bracket.
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess pinned Olivet’s Zakary Foster in 2:24 Friday as the Cougars geat the Comets 40-18. Spiess then pinned Triton College’s Kevin Wingate in 1:40 later in the evening as Cleary won 34-13.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez started the season Saturday with a 10-4 win over John Carroll’s Eddie Wallace at the John Caroll Round Robin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.